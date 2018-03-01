Bikini-Clad Danica Patrick Spotted On Mexican Vacation With Boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers get cozy during getaway to Mexico.

A bikini-clad Danica Patrick was spotted on a Mexican vacation with her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers. The two were photographed having eyes only for each other in a number of snaps that showed them kissing, embracing, and laughing together.

Daily Mail posted a few of the photos on Twitter in which Danica was wearing two different bikinis in the tropical locale. The images can be viewed below. The news source explained that the two lovebirds spent time cuddled on some deck chairs and gave each other high-fives as they scrolled through some photos on Rodgers’ phone. Another image also shows them riding bikes.

Patrick’s final Daytona 500 race was on February 18. Rodgers was there to watch her final run, which put her in 35th place following a bad crash halfway through the competition.

The New York Post reports that the pair are starting 2018 fresh after breaking up with their long-term partners. Rodgers split from Olivia Munn last April after being together for three years and Patrick and her boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., split last fall.

According to People magazine, a source revealed that Danica and Aaron are “really into each other.” They’re entering that “comfortable” stage of their relationship and everything is new and interesting. The insider added that Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have a “lot in common” since they’re both athletes and love to compete. It’s “different” from the relationship Aaron had with Olivia. The source claims that’s what really ended Aaron’s romance with Olivia. Danica has many of the same outlook and goals as Aaron.

The 35-year-old race car driver confirmed her relationship with the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback to the Associated Press. She said they met at the 2012 ESPY Awards. They didn’t hide their affection for each other when Rodgers gave his sweetheart a good luck kiss for her final race.

Although Danica wrecked her GoDaddy No. 7 car, she told Yahoo Sports that it’s part of the “gamble” at Daytona. It “can go so well,” but can also “go awful.” She admits it was sad to see the race end the way it did, but she has one more to go. Danica will compete in the Indianapolis 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing on May 27.

“I’m grateful for everything,” Patrick said. “Thank you to all the fans. Still have one more (race). It is not a stock car (race), but still have one more.”

Terez Owens also had photos of a Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers relaxing in Tulum, Mexico.