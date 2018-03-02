‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of March 5: Bill Proposes, Gets Shot, And Pierson Fode Is Back!

Next week on 'B&B,' a fan favorite returns to reclaim love, fights break out, and a villain gets what's coming to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 5-9 reveal that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is drastically burning bridges. The only person he cares to have in his life is Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and he’ll pursue her with a vengeance once he cuts his last ties to his family next week. As Don Diamont prepares to exit for his turn on Dancing With the Stars in Italy, Dollar Bill is getting diabolical. Here’s a look ahead at the B&B drama starting Monday, March 5.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For Monday, March 5

Next week on B&B, spoilers from Soap Opera Story say that Monday, Bill is aggravated that Steffy turned down his marriage proposal. Rumors indicate the child she’s carrying may be Bill’s, but either way, he wants to put a ring on it and drops to one knee and proposes to Steffy. Steffy isn’t interested.

She wants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) back and doesn’t even want Bill at her house since she invited Liam for dinner. Unfortunately, Dollar Bill doesn’t take no for an answer and will persist. Bill plans to pursue Steffy until she caves, but her dad’s not having it. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be angry.

Also, there’s the fact that Bill just drew up the paperwork to disinherit both Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and when Steffy finds that out, she’ll be furious. Bill paints himself into a corner soon and then someone shoots him. He blames Ridge, but it’s doubtful the dressmaker is the culprit.

B&B Spoilers For Tuesday, March 6

Bold spoilers for next week promise that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is stunned when Bill serves her with custody papers. He filed to take sole custody of their son and is prepared to drag her into court, call her a drunk, and shame her for falling in love with her former stepson. Bill’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Bill digs in deep as he plots against Wyatt and Katie, and thinks he will break his son and make him sorry he ever defied him. Unfortunately, Bill isn’t taking seriously the threats coming his way for his unreasonable behavior. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) pledged to make him pay, but he doesn’t care.

B&B spoilers promise the “who shot Bill” mystery kicks off by the end of the week when Dollar Bill catches a bullet on the cliffhanger show at the end of the week. So far, two of his ex-wives are ready to take him out, both his sons hate him, his intended fiance’s father wants him dead, and that’s just the start.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For Wednesday, March 7

The latest B&B casting news confirms that Sheryl Underwood is back this week as Emmy, Bill’s loyal and obsessed assistant, and she spends time in the CEO’s office with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Justin is busy carrying out Bill’s marching orders to disenfranchise his sons and ex-wife.

Also on Wednesday, Katie comes to confront Bill over the custody papers and is shocked by what she finds. This might be the day that Bill is shot and Katie is the one to find him. Bill winds up in the hospital soon with a medical crisis that will keep him out of the way for a few weeks while he’s on DWTS.

The question is, who attacked Dollar Bill? Quinn threatened him, as did Ridge, and Katie as well. Wyatt promised he’d drop the hammer on his dad if he tried to take custody of Will and that’s exactly what Dollar Bill did. There are so many possibilities, but only one shooter.

B&B Spoilers For Thursday, March 8

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps for next week promise that the spotlight falls on Ridge for Bill’s attack. After Ridge found out that Bill proposed to Steffy, Ridge showed up to Bill’s house earlier in the week, enraged at his actions.

Ridge picked a physical fight with Bill, according to B&B spoilers from Soap Central. It wasn’t just that Bill proposed, but also that Bill said he won’t give up and saw Steffy’s rejection as a challenge. Ridge won’t let Bill ruin his daughter’s life, but it’s Ridge that winds up on the floor with his butt kicked.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Unfortunately, Wyatt thinks he might have shot his dad because he wakes up hung over after a major bender. When Wyatt checks his phone, he sees that he sent his dad several threatening texts and worries he did something to Bill to punish him for messing with Katie.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For Friday, March 9

As next week wraps, Wyatt and Katie meet somewhere interesting to announce their engagement. With Dollar Bill shot, it looks like the couple is wasting no time in moving forward with their relationship. A few people already know they’re in love and getting hitched.

But now, Katie and Wyatt let the world know they’re engaged and thrilled to be together. Also on Friday, Pierson Fode returns as Thomas Forrester. He’s back to settle a score, and this implies that he finally found out Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) and Bill were lying about her being sick.

Bold spoilers promise that Courtney Hope is off contract and Thomas is back to sweep Sally off her feet and run off together. Other B&B spoilers tease that Quinn will use Hope to try and break up Wyatt and Katie.

Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.