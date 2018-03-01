Stephanie Peterson Pictures: Married Middle School Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With 14-Year-Old Student

The victim's parents reportedly confronted the teacher and made her break off the relationship, but she started it again a few weeks later.

Stephanie Peterson is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student, and now the married middle school teacher is getting some viral attention nationwide.

The 26-year-old Florida teacher was arrested this week and charged with carrying on a sexual relationship with her eighth-grade student. As People reported, the alleged relationship came to light when the boy told his parents that he had slept with the teacher and that she sent nude photos to him. Peterson had taught the boy the previous year and he worked as her in-class aide, Click Orlando reported.

Police claim that Stephanie Peterson had sent nude photos to the boy and picked him up on a few occasions when her husband would work late. She is also accused of buying marijuana and a glass bowl for the boy to smoke it, police claim.

Facebook photos of Stephanie Peterson have gone viral after the allegations that she slept with her student. News.com.au posted a picture from her Facebook page, showing Peterson on a fishing trip, smiling and holding a fish while wearing a bikini. Another showed her with a man some outlets identified as her husband smiling beside Peterson.

The alleged victim, who was not named, allegedly told his parents that his performance in school began to suffer due to the relationship and that the teacher warned him to keep quiet about it. The parents confronted the teacher and demanded they break off the relationship but learned that a few weeks later she had started the relationship again. It was at that point that they contacted the police, the New York Daily News reported.

The story gained national attention this week, with Stephanie Peterson’s name trending across social media and pictures of the teacher being posted by a number of outlets. Others noted how allegations against young women teachers are treated differently than men accused of the same crimes.

Stephanie Peterson is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She was booked into jail on $25,000 bail. Peterson resigned from her teaching position this week, News.com.au reported.