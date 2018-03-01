‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Shocking Details About What Happened After The Finale Emerge, Claims ‘Us Weekly’

'Bachelor' fans will be shocked to see how the dramatic finale actually plays out.

The Bachelor 2018 is set to wrap up with a dramatic finale on Monday night, and while some fans have complained that the season featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been a bit boring, the drama will be off the charts in the final episode, as well as on the After the Final Rose show, which airs live directly after.

Warning: Major Bachelor 2018 spoilers below.

According to a March 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bachelor spoilers about Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumping the winner and getting back together with his runner-up are true, and fans are in for some major drama once the finale begins airing. Arie allegedly proposed to Becca Kufrin during the final episode of the show, and the two went off to live life together as an engaged couple. However, two months after the finale filmed, Luyendyk changed his mind, and he broke up with Becca to go running back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

The magazine reports that Arie Luyendyk Jr. informed ABC about his decision to end his relationship with Becca Kufrin, and the Bachelor cameras accompanied him to Becca’s home, where he ended their engagement. Sources reveal that Arie “didn’t handle the situation well” and “wasn’t very sympathetic or even nice” when it came to breaking Becca’s heart.

The Bachelor star then jumped on a plane with cameras still following him and headed to Lauren Burnham’s house. There, Arie Luyendyk Jr. begged his runner-up to take him back, and she did. Insiders claim that cameras have been following Arie, Becca, and Lauren since the big split and that all of the dramatic footage will be shown in the After the Final Rose show. In addition, all three of them sat down for an interview with Chris Harrison, and ABC is said to be excited about the drama that will be playing out in front of the cameras.

Some Bachelor fans are already expecting the jilted Becca Kufrin to become the next Bachelorette, and it seems that viewers could even turn on Arie Luyendyk Jr. for his behavior following his engagement to Becca K.

The Bachelor 2018 finale is set to air Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama.