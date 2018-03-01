Shemar Moore Updates Fans On Relationship With Anabelle Acosta

The 'S.W.A.T.' actor made headlines when he arrived to the Grammy Awards with the 'Quantico' star.

It was quite the shock when Shemar Moore showed up to the 2018 Grammy Awards with Anabelle Acosta. The S.W.A.T. and Quantico stars had never been previously linked, and there wasn’t a rumor on the internet that linked them together.

TMZ caught up with Shemar after the Grammys while he was with Anabelle at LAX. The former Criminal Minds actor said his date with Anabelle should put rumors about his sexuality to bed. Fans and tabloids have suggested Shemar was gay for the past several years since he never showed up to a red carpet with a date.

But now that it’s a month later, everyone is wondering how things are going between the two actors. Shemar sat down with Steve Harvey on his talk show Steve, where he was asked about settling down.

Shemar admitted he was happy with where he was at in his career, and he felt it was now time to find his “boo thing” and “partner in crime.” The actor then began telling a story about a woman he had seen and how he began researching her by watching interviews and looking at pictures of her online.

He challenged co-workers on the S.W.A.T. set to find this woman’s email address so he could reach out to her. Shemar eventually got her email address and wrote her not expecting too much in return. This woman responded, and they had their first date at the 2018 Grammys. Shemar told the whole story without ever mentioning Anabelle’s name, but everyone was filled in by the end by its conclusion.

Steve then asked how things were currently going with Anabelle.

“It’s cool,” Shemar replied.



According to Shemar, Anabelle said they should work on being friends first even though they had a strong attraction to one another. The couple decided not to speed through their relationship, and Shemar claimed they were taking their time.

Steve then asked if Shemar had discussed Anabelle with his mother, who the actor is known to be very close with.

“Of course, my mom is my partner in crime,” he responded with a smile.

When asked when Anabelle would meet his mother, Shemar said they were not in a hurry to meet each other’s families just yet. The actor believes it’s a lot of pressure to meet someone else’s family but said he would want to in the future.

Steve then told Shemar it was a “good sign” that he wanted Anabelle to eventually meet his mother, and vice versa.

The couple has not appeared on any other public outings together since the Grammy’s last month and has not appeared on one another’s social media accounts just yet, but things seem to be going just fine according to Shemar.