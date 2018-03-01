The Jedi's death in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' could be reversed in the J.J. Abrams sequel.

The death of Luke Skywalker was undoubtedly one of the most unexpected scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi although there have been theories that the character will finally meet his end in the sequel. Nevertheless, Luke’s demise was truly poignant and most fans feel that it was a proper conclusion for the Jedi. But is it possible that Luke will be back in Star Wars 9? There are speculations that the events that took place in the animated series Star Wars Rebels had hinted at what will happen in the highly anticipated J.J. Abrams film.

The following contains spoilers from Star Wars Rebels Season 4 so proceed with caution.

In the Star Wars Rebels Season 4 episode “A World Between Worlds,” Ezra Bridger discovered that he can move through time in a Jedi temple. Ezra decided to use his ability to step in during the fight between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader in the second season. The young Force user then took Ahsoka from her timeline and pulled her into his own. The episode certainly confirmed that the Force allows time travel, but could this change things in Star Wars 9?

Although most people have already accepted Luke Skywalker’s death in The Last Jedi, some fans still have trouble dealing with just about everything that happened in Star Wars 8. The possibility of time travel introduced in Star Wars Rebels Season 4 has certainly offered a way for J.J. Abrams to retcon Luke’s death or Leia’s miraculous survival in space. After all, Rebels has already hinted at the future involving Rey and Kylo Ren.

Disney

Ezra Bridger’s visit to the Jedi Temple featured several voices of his fellow Force users. Ezra heard Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, Anakin Skywalker and even people who have yet to exist. Interestingly, the Star Wars Rebels Season 4 episode featured the voices of Rey and Kylo Ren, somehow connecting the series to the films. It would be interesting to see if either character will be able to move through time by using the Force. However, it is still unclear whether J.J. Abrams will introduce time travel in Star Wars 9.

The Star Wars Rebels Season 4 finale will air on Disney XD on March 5. Star Wars 9 is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.