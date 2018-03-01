Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Possibly ‘Fake’, Says Norwegian Organizers

The president's nomination for the prestigious award is being questioned by the organizers themselves and is now under investigation, according to 'BBC'.

The authenticity of President Donald Trump’s nomination for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is now being questioned after its organizers speculate that it has been falsified.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Nobel Institute revealed that it had filed a police report after receiving what seems to be a fraudulent nomination for the president.

According to BBC, an anonymous American nominated Trump this year for his “ideology of peace by force.” Apparently, all nominations must be submitted before February 1 to be considered for the prize, which will be announced in October.

The outlet also revealed that the list of people who are allowed to send nominations is “highly selective” and includes members of the government, former winners, and selected university professors.

Olav Njølstad, director of the Nobel Institute, said in a statement that they “have a good reason to believe that the nomination of Donald Trump is fake.” He also suggested that the president’s nomination last year was probably “fake” as well.

Although no further details have been disclosed, it has been reported that Trump’s nomination was possibly submitted by a person committing identity fraud to appear eligible to nominate.

According to the New York Times, the organizers already asked authorities to investigate the matter and contacted the FBI, suggesting that the supposed forgery took place in the U.S.

President Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination has been labeled fake by its organizers. Alex Wong / Getty Images

This year, a total of 329 candidates — 217 individuals and 112 organizations — are being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Apparently, Trump’s nomination highlights his “vigorous peace through strength ideology, used as a threat weapon of deterrence against radical Islam, ISIS, nuclear Iran and communist China.”

This is not the first time that Trump’s nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize has been questioned. Last year, the president was nominated for the award but the organizers believed it was forged. It was not disclosed to the public at that time.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the same award last year. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and co-operation between people”.

Aside from Trump, this year’s nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize include former French president Jacques Chirac, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Pope Francis, the European Court of Human Rights and former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

President Donald Trump has yet to address the matter.