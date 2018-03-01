WWE News: Bobby Lashley Among Top Favorites To Win Big WWE Match

With the recent news that the former WWE superstar will return to the company, his odds for a major win have improved.

The recent WWE news of Bobby Lashley signing to return to WWE has fans excited about the possibilities. There are those hoping for some new feuds for Lashley such as storylines pitting him against Roman Reigns, John Cena, or Braun Strowman. Some fans are even speculating that his return to WWE will finally pay off with a run at a major championship for the former TNA and mixed martial arts star. That is a strong possibility and based on recent betting odds for Lashley to win a big match, the rumors may become even stronger about his title chances.

As of Wednesday night, the Grovesnor Casino sportsbook had updated odds for a large number of potential entrants into the 2019 Royal Rumble match. Big man Braun Strowman continues to lead all contenders at +200, with the usual names such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar just below. Strowman and Styles have never won the big match but Reigns, Cena, and Lesnar each have.

The next several names on the odds listing are surprise entrants or winners as currently injured superstar Big Cass (+800) is there as well as Daniel Bryan (+800), and The Undertaker (+1000). However, Bryan and Undertaker have not wrestled with WWE in at least a year or more, with both seeming retired as of this report. Meanwhile, Lashley seems like he could only continue to rise in terms of speculative value for this match. His +1200 odds have him currently above top stars including Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, and tied with the 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bobby Lashley previously battled John Cena for the WWE Championship but came up short. WWE

Lashley’s previous WWE run only lasted about three to four years total before he headed off for other endeavors. During that time, he was able to become the United States Champion and won the now-defunct ECW Championship, but never became the WWE Champion. He competed in the 2006 edition of the Royal Rumble as the eighth man to enter the match but was eliminated sixth from the match by the tag team of Kane and Big Show.

The multiple-time TNA champion also assisted a formerly unknown talent Santino Marella to capture the WWE Intercontinental title on a memorable episode of Raw. Lashley also made a name for himself as Donald Trump’s representative in the “Hair vs. Hair” match where he fought Umaga, Mr. McMahon’s wrestler, and won, which meant a bald haircut for the boss. Still, he could make an even bigger name for himself by winning the WWE Universal title or WWE Championship within the next year.

The latest WWE rumors indicate that Lashley’s return to WWE will officially begin as soon as WrestleMania 34 or the next night for WWE’s Raw. That means he’ll immediately begin on the road to WrestleMania 35, which will intersect through the Royal Rumble 2019, a match a superstar of his caliber is fully capable of winning.