WWE News: Two Former WWE Stars, One Former TNA World Champion Offer To Fight John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 34’

John Cena doesn't even know if he will be on the "WrestleMania 34" card, but others are willing to step up.

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in the history of wrestling and he’s going to have a spot on the card for WrestleMania 34, but against who? Many have wondered just who he will step into the ring against, but that is one of the biggest questions on WWE television right now. Many believe it will be The Undertaker or Cena could win the main event at Fastlane to face AJ Styles, but others have hopped on Twitter to throw their names into the ring as well.

After losing at the Elimination Chamber, Cena did not win the shot at Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in New Orleans. Now, he’s moved over to SmackDown Live since he has free agent status, and he has another shot at a world title at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Each of the superstars in the main event at Fastlane earned their right to be there and the winner will not only be the WWE Champion, but they will main event WrestleMania 34. Shinsuke Nakamura is awaiting the winner of that match after his Royal Rumble win, but who will it be?

As recapped by the official website of WWE, John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a one-on-one match last night and he has now made the Fastlane main event into a six-pack challenge.

Danny Cox

Cena is not expected to win this match and virtually everyone believes that Styles is going to retain his title and take on Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. While other feuds will be built up over the next few weeks, one has to wonder where this will leave John Cena as he heads to the big event in New Orleans.

IW Nerd noticed that a number big names have hopped on Twitter to offer up their challenges to Cena at WrestleMania 34. One of them is Hurricane Helms who made a surprising return at last month’s Royal Rumble and he was even eliminated from the match by Cena.

Former Intercontinental and multi-time WWE/World Tag Team Champion Lance Storm is even willing to come out of semi-retirement to take on “The Champ.”

So people don’t lose sleep tonight. If Cena runs out of options I’d be willing to come back and face him a WrestleMania #WWE #RAW #TeamPlayer — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 27, 2018

Former TNA Impact Wrestling World Champion Ethan Carter III also issued a challenge to John Cena, but it wasn’t for WrestleMania 34. EC3 just returned to WWE last month as a new member of NXT, and he thought challenging Cena to a match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans could stir up some talk.

One way or another, John Cena is going to have a match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, but it likely won’t be for a title. No-one other than those behind the scenes in WWE actually knows what will happen with the multi-time world champion, but plans are likely in place or will be soon. While it probably won’t be a match against EC3, Lance Storm, or The Hurricane, it’s still cool to know they’re ready to fight if called on.