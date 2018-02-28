NeNe Leakes Dishes Her Thoughts On Kenya Moore’s Husband’s NYC Eatery

NeNe Leakes is currently in New York City, and while there, she stopped by Bravo to share what was new with the Daily Dish. NeNe was asked about Kenya Moore’s husband and his eatery in New York City. Some of Moore’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars have already stopped by the eatery to try the food, but Leakes forgot about the restaurant in the city. When asked, NeNe revealed that she hadn’t thought about stopping by for a bite to eat, but now that she was reminded of the restaurant, she could see herself stopping by.

On Instagram, Leakes didn’t share any photos from the eatery, but she did share a photo of her and Marlo Hampton chowing down on pizza in the big city. According to a new Bravo report, NeNe Leakes seemed curious about eating at the restaurant, but it doesn’t sound like she made an effort to visit the establishment. However, she did reveal that she had heard good things about the restaurant, so she didn’t say anything negative about the eatery. Surely, this is something Kenya Moore will appreciate, as her Real Housewives co-stars haven’t always been supportive of Kenya and her new relationship.

It’s interesting that NeNe Leakes didn’t think about Marc Daly’s restaurant while in New York. This could hint that she and Kenya Moore aren’t really close when they aren’t filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. If they were close, one can imagine she would have heard Kenya talking about her husband’s business or even bringing NeNe there to eat. However, it sounds like she doesn’t know what is going on in Moore’s life. Plus, if they were indeed close, one can imagine that Kenya would also come shop at NeNe’s store and wear some of the clothes from her own clothing line. However, it sounds like Marlo Hampton may be a better friend to Leakes these days.

It sounds like NeNe Leakes enjoys being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, even though her friendship with Kim Zolciak is essentially over. But one can imagine that Leakes is happy about where her life is and how she got her spot back on the show.