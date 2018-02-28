Ramona Singer Expanding Her Business Ahead Of ‘RHONY’ Return On Bravo

Ramona Singer has been a businesswoman throughout the years, long before she signed on to do The Real Housewives of New York. When she first joined the show, Ramona revealed that she had a fashion business, where she would buy clothing and resell them for a higher price. She claimed she had built a large business from this, but it was rarely featured on The Real Housewives of New York. Now, Singer is revealing that she’s expanding her personal portfolio once again. Since gaining fame from the show, Ramona has launched her own line of wines.

But a line of wines isn’t enough for her. Now, Singer is launching yet another business product, and this time, she’s venturing into skincare. According to a new Bravo report, Ramona Singer is ready to launch an anti-aging skincare line called AGELESS. She recently celebrated the launch with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, and it is something that may be featured on the upcoming season of the show. As for Ramona, she has been working on skincare for a while, as she has discussed this one the show several times. Perhaps she just wanted to explore this as a business option, but it sounds like she’s going all out with this plan.

Ramona Singer revealed that her ex-husband didn’t like the fame and how Ramona pursued some of these business opportunities that came her way. During their marriage, he supposedly felt threatened by her fame and the money she was earning from sharing her life on The Real Housewives of New York. Now that they are legally divorced, she can pursue all of the business deals she wants, as she doesn’t have to think about her significant other. Ramona has revealed that she’s dating, and she has hinted that she’s open to marrying someone again. However, if she gets married again, that person will be marrying the hardworking Ramona, who isn’t afraid of launching a new business while in the spotlight.

Ramona Singer is currently filming The Real Housewives of New York, and one can imagine that the launch party will be featured on the show when it returns this spring.