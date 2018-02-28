Lil Wayne And Toya Wright’s Daughter Reginae Carter Defends Baby Sister Reign Against Online Trolls

Toya Wright and Robert Rushing welcomed a baby daughter Reign Rushing about two weeks ago. Reginae shared her excitement welcoming her baby sister to the world along with family and friends.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae has taken on online trolls on Instagram to defend her sister after trolls left hateful comments under a photo.

The Shade Room shared a photo of baby Reign and some trolls left offensive comments about the baby’s appearance.

As the daughter of a famous rapper, Reginae revealed that she has had to deal with hateful comments since the age of five. The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star said she will not allow her sister Reign to receive the same treatment.

Toya Wright’s daughter described the comments left on The Shade Room about her sister as “pathetic” and suggested the following in the Instagram live video, which you can watch below:

“You can call me anything, but about Reign — that is a baby. She can’t even say, ‘Shut up.’ That’s what she needs to tell y’all, but she can’t even say that. So, therefore, don’t speak about her. You say she’s cute and that’s all.”

In the emotional rant, Reginae describes rumors about her, which includes a false report that she died in a car accident and Lil Wayne’s alleged dark skin prejudice against black women.

Reginae also addressed the criticism from Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta where fans accused her of being spoiled.

Toya Wright responded to the accusation and blamed the editing of the show, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Selfie time ???? A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Feb 24, 2018 at 4:52pm PST

Lil Wayne’s daughter directly addressed online trolls who called her baby sister ‘ugly’ and suggested people kept their negative and “stupid” opinions to themselves.

The 19-year-old also revealed that her mother Toya Wright called her, seemingly about the distasteful comments left by online trolls.

The photo reposted on The Shade Room was of Tiny Harris holding Reign after meeting her for the first time.

Toya Wright previously spoke about protecting Reign Rushing from social media abuse prior to giving birth. Many fans of the reality TV star shared positive comments about Reign on her Instagram account.