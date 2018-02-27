‘Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Dumped By Arie Luyendyk Jr. Likely Pick To Be ‘Bachelorette,’ Reports ‘Reality Steve’

'Reality Steve' is breaking down the spoilers available so far regarding ABC's 'The Bachelorette' 2018 outing, and all signs point toward one lady from Arie Luyendyk Jr's season.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor finale is just days away, and that means fans are starting to buzz over the upcoming Bachelorette season. Plenty of ladies have won over viewers this winter as Arie searched for love, but according to gossip guru Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin is ABC’s likely pick if she wants it. What’s the scoop?

The standard route for ABC when choosing leads these days is to go with someone who finished in the final four of the previous season. Both Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall were exceptions to the general rule, and in all likelihood, the next Bachelorette lead will be someone from Luyendyk’s final four.

Heading into Season 22 of The Bachelor, Tia Booth seemed to be the likely Bachelorette 2018 candidate. She won over a lot of viewers with her outgoing, spunky personality, and she did finish in Arie’s top four. However, the latest Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that one of Luyendyk’s other finalists is likely to snag the gig instead.

As viewers know, Arie has chosen Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham as his final two ladies. Bachelor fans will find out his final pick and current status during a two-night finale airing on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6, and the buzz is that this will be a truly dramatic finale. It’s not necessarily common for one of the final two ladies to go on to be the star of The Bachelorette, but it has happened and the circumstances of this particular finale certainly set the stage for it to happen again.

For the past six weeks or so, Reality Steve’s spoilers have consistently indicated that Becca likely gets the 2018 Bachelorette gig if she wants it. Some Bachelor fans wonder if she might have reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl after what happened during filming in Peru. However, Kufrin took to social media and quickly shut down any speculation on that front.

Becca tweeted that she stands by her decision not to go back to an unhealthy relationship, and she says she’ll never question that. The Bachelor finalist also tweeted a GIF along with a sassy comment about what happens when someone you don’t care for pops up at the party, and that certainly seems like a dig at Jirgl’s surprise proposal.

I stand by my decision to not accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life. I will never doubt or question that. #selflovemotherssssss — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) February 27, 2018

Given all of that, it does sound as if Becca is available to be the Bachelorette star if the current spoilers from Reality Steve are accurate. He adds that he knows producers have talked to Kufrin about potentially taking the Bachelorette gig, and apparently they have even filmed with her in Minnesota in preparation for that possibility. Reality Steve says that everything he is hearing points to Becca getting the gig if she wants it and that Kufrin does seem to want it.

Granted, the franchise has managed to throw some surprises into the mix in recent seasons when it comes to choosing a Bachelor or Bachelorette lead. Producers are known to talk to multiple potential candidates, and they sometimes film some footage with someone and make a last minute change. For example, Peter Kraus was seemingly going to be the Bachelor lead this season, but a last-minute shift gave it to Arie. The same thing happened the previous season when it looked like Luke Pell would be handing out roses and it was Nick instead.

Will the franchise change direction and choose someone other than Becca to be the next star of The Bachelorette? It’s possible, but given what supposedly happens in the last couple of episodes, it is hard to imagine anybody starting out with more support than Kufrin. It isn’t known yet when ABC will announce their choice, but filming starts in mid-March and chances are that the announcement will be made before that, possibly during Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special.

Is all the drama Becca Kufrin reportedly goes through with Arie Luyendyk Jr. going to ultimately set her up to find her true love via The Bachelorette this spring? Fans are definitely rooting for her, and Bachelor spoilers hint that she’ll have a lot more support after Arie Luyendyk Jr’s finale airs.