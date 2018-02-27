Mel B Says Spice Girls Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding, Hints At Likely Performance

Melanie Brown, more popularly known as Mel B, confirmed that the Spice Girls are not only invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but will likely get together once more to perform for the couple during their special day.

Mel B was a guest on daytime talk show The Real when she slipped out some details about the long-rumored reunion of the Spice Girls, TMZ reported.

As the topic shifted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Loni Love asked Mel B if she knew anyone who’s going to the royal wedding. When she mentioned she was going, the hosts, as well as the audience, erupted in excitement.

“I don’t know if I should have said that,” Scary Spice said in hindsight.

Jeannie Mai then pressed her if she got a royal invitation. Mel B said all five members of the Spice Girls are invited, hinting on the group’s possible role at the royal reception.

“Why am I so honest?” Mel B asked as she pondered on getting in trouble for spilling the beans on the Spice Girls reunion.

“I need to go. I’m getting fired,” she said further while throwing her cue cards in the air.

The rumor of a Spice Girls reunion has been making the rounds recently, though some of its members have already denied it. Victoria Beckham said a few weeks ago that the Spice Girls are not reuniting and going on tour in an interview with Vogue. Interestingly, Beckham fueled the reunion rumors with a photo she shared of all five Spice Girls getting together at Geri (Halliwell) Horner’s place.

Emma Bunton talked about the “lovely afternoon” at Geri’s, saying the women “reminisced about the old times” while they had “sushi and some salads and drank tea and a little bit of prosecco,” according to the Mirror. Bunton laughed as she denied the Spice Girls were reuniting to the tune of £10 million ($13.9 million) each.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 this year, which means fans of the Spice Girls will probably get a glimpse of Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Posh Spice, and Sporty Spice performing together after a long time. That is, if their rumored performance during the royal wedding will be shown on television. If not, fans can catch them in one of their supposed concerts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The last time the Spice Girls performed as a group was during the 2012 London Olympics. It’s been six years since, and fans are clamoring for the five women to reunite, especially after rumors of a reunion first sprouted. If Mel B is to be believed, people will finally get to relive Girl Power once more.