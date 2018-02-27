Kurt Sutter Drops New ‘Mayans MC’ Photos And Trailer, After Confirming ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Prequel And Sequel

'Mayans MC' will center on the Mayans motorcycle club, a group that was introduced as one of the Sons biggest rival in the original show.

Kurt Sutter released some more promo teasers for Mayans MC and fans couldn’t get enough of it. After confirming that a Sons of Anarchy prequel and sequel are in the works, Sutter re-released a trailer and a few new photos for the upcoming spin-off.

According to Pop Culture, the trailer had been featured as part of a larger FX teaser last month. Sutter simply removed segments of the other shows and only showed Mayan MC footage. He posted the remixed trailer on Twitter, asking fans to retweet if they liked it.

Despite the footage being re-released, fans couldn’t hold back their excitement on social media, which is a good sign for the future of the Sons of Anarchy universe.

Mayans MC will center on the Mayans motorcycle club, a group that was introduced as one of the Sons biggest rival in the original show. The story will follow Mayans prospect EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) in a charter along the border of Southern California.

Like Sons of Anarchy, the show will focus on strong family ties as EZ tries to create a new life for himself in the MC. The spin-off will take place after the events in Sons of Anarchy, which concluded with Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) death in Season 7.

Apart from Pardo, the series stars Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, and Raoul Trujillo.

FX is throwing their full support behind Sutter and Mayans MC. Along with ordering a first season of 10 episodes, the President of Original Programming for the network, Nick Grad, had nothing but positive things to say about the Sons of Anarchy creator.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” Grad shared. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

In addition to working on Mayans MC, Sutter recently confirmed his plans to create a prequel and sequel to Sons of Anarchy. During a podcast with Tom Arnold, Sutter explained how he views Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC as being the first two chapters in a larger story.

The third chapter would be a prequel that focuses on the original founding of the Sons of Anarchy. The prequel is tentatively titled The First 9 and will feature Jax’s dad, John Teller, and other founding members, including Piney Winston.

The sequel, meanwhile, will explore the lives of Jax’s two sons, Abel and Thomas, as they deal with their father’s legacy. The story would pick up well after the timeline in Mayans MC, though Kurt Sutter admitted that work on the project wouldn’t start for a while.

Mayans MC is set to premiere this fall on FX.