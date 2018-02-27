‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Rushed To The Hospital With Pregnancy Complications

It looks like Lani's secrets and lies are about to be exposed.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be facing some very big problems in her life, and with her pregnancy. It looks like things are about to go from bad to worse in Lani’s life, and her shocking secret may be revealed during the process.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, everything is likely to blow up in Lani’s face in the near future. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Lani is currently pregnant with Eli Grant’s baby after the two had a shocking one night stand on Christmas Eve. The pair believed that their significant others, Gabi and JJ, were sleeping together, and looked to each other for revenge and comfort. However, Gabi and JJ weren’t together, a fact which Lani learned after her night with Eli.

However, Lani and Eli’s night of passion resulted in a pregnancy, which Lani tried to hide. However, when JJ found out that she was pregnant he obviously believed that he was the father of the child. Lani let JJ believe he was the child’s father, but eventually came to clean to Eli about the paternity. The two decided to let JJ raise the baby as his own, much to the disapproval of Eli’s mother, Valerie Grant, who knows the shocking truth.

Now, it seems that the stress of lying to JJ and keeping the paternity secret may be getting to Lani. Days of our Lives viewers will soon see Lani be rushed to the hospital in pain, and it will be revealed that she is having some complications with her pregnancy. Of course, JJ and Eli will likely be there, and the two men could end up battling it out. If the baby is born with some sort of illness or disease, Eli could be the key to saving the child, which will be a huge clue that JJ is not the father.

In addition, Gabi Heranandez (Camilla Banus) is set to learn that Eli cheated on her with Lani, and knowing that Lani is expecting she’ll wonder if the baby was fathered by Eli. All of the stress can’t be good for Lani, and it seems that everything is about to explode. It doesn’t seem that Lani can keep her secret much longer, and Days of our Lives watchers may see everything fall apart for her very soon.

