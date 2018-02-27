Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki ‘Mutually Decided To Separate’ After 20 Years, Reports ‘People’

But they will continue to co-parent their six-year-old son.

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki have both decided to lead separate lives after 20 years together. The couple got married in June 2005 in a private wedding ceremony in Lake Tahoe, California. Unfortunately, not all relationship work out, and they were the latest famous Hollywood couple to separate a few weeks after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation after seven years together.

A representative of Alicia Silverstone said in a statement to People that Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki still “deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends.” However, they have decided to separate but will continue to co-parent their son, Bear Blu, 6. Long before they got married in June 2005, the former couple dated for eight years after meeting outside a cinema in 1997.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki are both vegans and advocate for animal rights. They have rescued four dogs together. They lived in an eco-friendly home Los Angeles and have both shared their eco-friendly lifestyle on the Clueless actress’ blog The Kind Life, according to E! News. Their house has an organic vegetable garden and solar panels. Together, they kept their marriage and personal life extremely private, although they have both appeared at some awards and ceremonies together.

As a vegan, Alicia Silverstone has published two nutrition books to guide other vegans and those who have been wanting to be one. She published The Kind Diet in 2009, which topped the New York Times bestseller list in Hardcover Advice & Misc. category. In 2014, she released the follow-up book The Kind Mama. However, a few months after giving birth to her son Bear Blu Jarecki, Alicia Silverstone was criticized when she filmed herself chewing food to her baby straight from her mouth.

Alicia Silverstone has promoted different PETA activities. She was also voted as the Sexiest Female Vegetarian and posed nude a few times in advertisements supporting PETA’s vegetarianism campaign. When the band members of Pussy Riot were arrested in 2012, the Batman & Robin actress asked President Vladimir Putin to have vegan meals served to Russian prisoners.

Christopher Jarecki proposed to Alicia Silverstone with the engagement ring that belonged to his grandmother. They were photographed barefoot during their wedding ceremony in June 2005 with their guests enjoying vegan burgers.