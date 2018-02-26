Kim Kardashian Shares First Adorable Picture Of Daughter Chicago West

The reality star shared the first photo of Chicago West with fans.

Fans have been waiting for Kim Kardashian to finally reveal a photo of Chicago West on one of her social media accounts, and today is the day that it finally happened.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the world was first introduced to Chicago West in a video that was posted on YouTube by Kylie Jenner. After not confirming or denying her pregnancy as rumors swirled over the past few months, the youngest KarJenner finally broke her silence by confirming the birth of her child and sharing a video of her journey throughout her pregnancy. Fans were surprised when Chicago West made a cameo in the video as Kylie held her niece.

But since that video, there has yet to be an actual picture of Chicago West circulating the internet — until now. Today, Kim took to her wildly popular Instagram account today to share a picture of her youngest child. The reality star simply captioned the photo “Baby Chicago.”

In the picture, the 37-year-old uses her infamous selfie technique to take a picture of herself holding baby Chicago. Kardashian West is making a kissy face and appears to be cozy in a white bathrobe while Chicago is also looking directly into the camera with her mom.

The photo is complete with a Snapchat filter — furry pink ears and a little pink nose for mom and baby.

Not surprisingly, the popularity of the new photo is spreading like wildfire. In just under an hour of being posted, the picture has already amassed over 1.9 million likes and over 39,000 comments from Kim’s army of 108 million-plus followers.

While many of Kim’s fans commented on the photo about which parent they thought Chicago looked more like, countless other fans simply couldn’t get over how adorable and sweet little Chicago looks.

“Awww so cute!! Hey beautiful Chicago!!!”

“Wow she’s way gorgeous,” another chimed in.

Over the weekend, E! Online reported that a fan asked Kim who she thought Chicago looked like. Kim replied to the fan, saying that the newest member of the West family looks a little bit like North and a little bit like Saint before saying that she is the “best” and “sweetest” baby.

Now, it should only be a matter of time before Kylie Jenner shares a full photo of baby Stormi, at least fans hope.