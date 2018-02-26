‘Young And Restless’ Fans React To Chelsea Newman Storyline As Melissa Claire Egan’s Exit Plays Out [Spoilers]

Viewers are being quite vocal in their reaction to Melissa Claire Egan's 'Young and Restless' departure and the way Chelsea leaves Genoa City

Melissa Claire Egan has been playing the role of Chelsea Newman on The Young and the Restless for about six years now and the character has transformed in significant ways during her time in Genoa City. The actress recently confirmed that she was leaving Y&R and fans are voicing strong opinions across social media about her exit storyline.

Rumors that Egan was leaving Young and Restless started swirling in late January and Missy confirmed the rumors shortly after they began. Chelsea took Connor and left Genoa City, and Y&R spoilers indicate that Chelsea’s mother Anita will be popping up over the course of this week as the storyline is seemingly wrapped up.

With Egan’s final departure generating a lot of buzz among Y&R viewers, the actress is spending a lot of time interacting with followers on social media. The Young and the Restless viewers have been quite passionate about this exit storyline, but few seem to be doling out raving reviews of what the writers opted to do with this particular character exit.

Melissa has consistently pointed out to followers on Twitter that it was her decision to leave Y&R, especially when some have expressed frustration or anger with the show for writing the character of Chelsea out. It does look as if the door will be left open for a potential return down the road, though, and Egan does note that she chose to “take a break” from the show.

So appreciate your support!! But I chose to take a break from the show. Sending love, and I truly appreciate it!!❤️ — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) February 26, 2018

What comes next for Egan now that she’s done playing Chelsea on Young and Restless? The word is that Melissa is anxious to spread her wings and try primetime, much like her former co-star Justin Hartley has done by snagging the role of Kevin Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us. However, for the moment, the Y&R star says she’s focusing on vacationing when folks ask her what she’s doing next.

Y&R viewers are not only speaking out about how much they will miss Melissa in the role of Chelsea, they are quite passionate about this particular exit storyline as well. Having Chelsea turn back into a sneaky con came out of the blue for viewers and many believe that Egan deserved better after being on Young and Restless for more than six years.

I don’t understand the way Chelsea is being written out of #YR. Just finished Friday’s ep. Chelsea knocks out Sharon, steals Christian, switches cars with Jordan(!), then leaves Christian at Vicki’s. Explains in a letter to Nick that she always felt she needed an escape plan. Huh — Marisa (@mdtep1214) February 26, 2018

You mean rich widowed fashion designers don't start scamming themselves for no reason before assaulting their boyfriend's ex-wives and kidnapping their own babies? ???? — Sel (@Reine1996) February 26, 2018

#YR I truly hate how Chelsea was written out. She deserved better. @malyoung — Tiffani (@soonerlakerfan) February 25, 2018

Did they have to make Chelsea full on crazy before MCE left???

Great drama but bad for this character. I'll miss her. #YR @YandR_CBS — Harvey (@HarveyLivesLove) February 23, 2018

Chelsea’s scam and exit from Genoa City does set up plenty of drama that will play out in the episodes ahead, namely Nick finally learning that Adam is Christian’s biological father. Many anticipate a Nick and Sharon reunion, and spoilers hint that Chelsea’s chaos will impact those left in Genoa City in numerous other ways in the episodes ahead.

Did The Young and the Restless writers miss an opportunity to send Melissa Claire Egan’s Chelsea Newman off in a way that won over fans? So far, this storyline does seem to be a bust based on what viewers are saying, but spoilers hint that there may be more to all of this before it’s completely over. It is clear that Egan will be missed on Y&R and Missy’s supporters will be anxious to see what she tackles next.