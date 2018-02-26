‘Bachelor’ Star Becca Kufrin’s Ex-Boyfriend Ross Jirgl: What Fans Need To Know About Becca’s Former Beau

What do 'Bachelor' viewers need to know about Becca Kufrin's ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl?

Monday night brings a wild episode of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season. Spoilers indicate that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take his final three ladies to Peru for the overnight dates and a former boyfriend of one of the three will show up to try to woo her back. Gossip king Reality Steve previously detailed that this would be Becca Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend Ross Jingl, and viewers will be anxious to know more about him.

Becca Kufrin and Ross Jirgl dated on and off for about seven years and they both attended Minnesota State University-Mankato. Jirgl’s LinkedIn page notes that he graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine/pre-medical studies and he went on to obtain a master’s degree from Indiana State University in sports performance coaching.

The Bachelor star’s ex-boyfriend worked at Indiana State University as a strength and conditioning coach and has also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, the University of South Alabama, and now Stanford University. His page on Stanford’s site details that he has focused primarily on basketball programs in his coaching work, but he’s worked with football teams as well.

Ross played football while in college and his page on the MSU Mavericks site notes that he’s originally from Wausau, Wisconsin. Jirgl played linebacker during his MSU days and finished his college football career having played in 34 games, his team winning two conference titles and an NCAA Division II semifinals battle along the way.

Jirgl’s Facebook page indicates that he likes comedians like Vince Vaughn, Will Farrell, Jack Black, and Chris Farley. The Bachelor fans have noticed that he does still have a photo from 2014 up on his Facebook page that shows him with Becca during their MSU days.

The Bachelor viewers have already heard Kufrin talk a bit about her ex-boyfriend as she grew close to Arie Luyendyk Jr. However, it doesn’t sound as if either Becca or Arie anticipated that Ross would pop up in Peru looking to woo her back before Luyendyk’s final rose ceremonies.

Bustle points out that Becca hasn’t referred to Ross by name this Bachelor season, but she has talked about not taking any of her ex-boyfriends home for a big family meet-and-greet. Kufrin also explained to Luyendyk at one point that her most serious ex-boyfriend, clearly Jirgl, helped her get through the loss of her father.

Reality Steve’s spoilers hint that Jirgl’s arrival in Peru will shake things up to a degree, but he details that Kufrin stays there with Luyendyk. There has been plenty of buzz about all of the twists and turns that are still on the way for Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, and Kendall Long, and viewers will definitely get a major dose of drama during Monday night’s show with Ross Jirgl’s reported arrival.