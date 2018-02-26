Maci Bookout’s Fans Reveal Hesitations In Buying Merchandise From ‘Things That Matter’

Maci Bookout has helped her husband buy and grow a successful t-shirt company called Things That Matter. The couple bought the t-shirt company from a person in Los Angeles while filming Teen Mom OG, as Taylor McKinney revealed that it was his big dream to own his own t-shirt company. With Maci’s fame from Teen Mom OG, the two were able to launch the business from Tennessee and it sounds like they have done very well for themselves. However, some fans are skeptical when it comes to buying the shirts from Maci and her husband due to the sizes. As it turns out, some people are concerned with spending so much money on clothing that may run too small.

According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout and her husband promoted their new line of t-shirts for St. Patrick’s day in a new picture. While some fans were excited about these new items, many people expressed concern about the sizing. Some people claimed they needed more information about the sizing before they could commit to a purchase. Several people have complained about the sizing being too small, and some people even questioned whether Maci and Taylor offered plus sizes so they could get bigger sizes for themselves.

This isn’t the first time that Maci Bookout and her husband’s company has been criticized for their sizes. A few years ago, many people complained that their sizing wasn’t ideal for a regular fit, as a medium would sit rather tight. While some fans could forgive the smaller sizing, others were not happy about spending around $40 on a t-shirt. The pricing was also an issue, as some people argued that just because Maci could afford to spend so much money on a t-shirt didn’t mean that her teenage audience could. Bookout and Taylor didn’t address these concerns publicly, but it sounds like fans would love to see a sizing chart regularly on social media to help them get the best possible sizes for them. Right now, fans are hesitant to buy and spend their money as they seem worried about the product they will receive in the mail.

Maci Bookout is currently on hiatus from Teen Mom OG, but she could start filming again soon.