‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ ExecProducer Wishes Dev Had ‘More Time To Polish’ Open-World RPG Before Release

In answering questions with the community, Kingdom Come Deliverance executive procude Martin Klima admits the game needed more polish.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has recently released to pretty favorable reviews, with many sites giving the title high marks for its in-depth roleplaying mechanics and incredibly detailed visuals. However, like most open-world RPGs to come before it, Kingdom Come suffers from some pretty bad bugs – and while some only offer a mild annoyance to the player, others can be downright gamebreaking. Warhorse Studios, the game’s developer from the Czech Republic, have acknowledged many of the bugs and are striving hard to patch the game on all three platforms. However, in a post on the game’s official forums, Executive Producer Martin Klíma answered some of the community’s questions post-launch, where he addressed the level of polish the game had received.

“I freely admit though that I wish we had more time to polish the game before the release,” Klíma admits in the forum post, though this feeling likely isn’t out of the ordinary for many game producers at launch. Normally, games go “gold,” meaning it’s the code that will appear on the disc and the developers will work on day one patches or post-launch content. Most games will typically go gold a month before the release, especially if it’s hitting retail on multiple platforms. Kingdom Come: Deliverance could definitely have done well with an additional layer of polish before the game is released, but the developer obviously felt they could not delay the epic open-world RPG set in 15th Century Bohemia again.

Since missing its initial window of releasing in 2016, Kingdom Come finally hit digital and retail shelves earlier this month. Some of the bugs players have reported are hilarious, yet others can be troubling bugs such as characters getting stuck on objects in the game, quest-dependent characters not being where they need to be in order to trigger the quest, and a litany of crashes and graphical bugs to annoy even the most ardent fan. Kingdom Come: Deliverance received a patch recently, version 1.2.5, to hopefully clear some of the issues up, however the studio still has a ways to go on ensuring that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has the level of polish it really needs to be great.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold incredibly well so far, with the studio selling over a million copies within the first two weeks of it being live across all three platforms. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the hottest games right now, bugs aside, and is currently available on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.