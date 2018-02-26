Blac Chyna Does Not ‘Suspect’ Kardashians Leaked Her Raunchy Tape, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Chyna's lawyers say that the former stripper does not believe the Kardashian family is behind the leak

Blac Chyna was on the receiving end of an invasion of privacy this week when an explicit tape featuring her and a partner made the rounds on the Internet. Chyna and her legal team have since filed a police report about the incident but now there’s a tabloid saying that Dream Kardashian’s mother believes her daughter’s relatives were the ones who leaked the tape. Hollywood Life claims that their “insider source” told them the former stripper thinks that the Kardashians somehow got a hold of her private tape and posted it on the web.

“Blac suspects that Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], or someone inside the Kardashian family is somehow involved in the latest batch of sex tape leaks and Blac is furious,” the reported source told Hollywood Life.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop has said that the story is untrue. They say that one clue is that the alleged “insider ” calls her Blac. Most of the time she is referred to as Chyna or by her real name, Angela.

According to Gossip Cop, there’s more damning evidence that the Hollywood Life story isn’t true. They go on to reveal that they interviewed Lisa Bloom, one of Chyna’s lawyers who said that the Kardashians were not mentioned in the police report that they filed.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She said that “no one suggested” that the Kardashians were involved. As Gossip Cop notes, if Chyna “suspected” that the Kardashians had invaded her privacy why wasn’t it included in the police report?

Also, as Entertainment Online reports, Blac Chyna is currently suing The Kardashian/Jenner clan. Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kylie, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner are named in the lawsuit. The case is based on Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s ill-fated second season of their reality TV show, Chyna and Rob. In the suit, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, claims that the Kardashians pressured the E! Network to cancel the show. She also says that the Kardashian/Jenner family committed intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations and defamation.

If Blac Chyna truly suspected that the Kardashians invaded her privacy and released the tape and that was released to the press, it could be defamatory and Kris Jenner and her family could cite that as an actionable offense, Gossip Cop points out. This adds even more doubt as to the credibility of the Hollywood Life story.