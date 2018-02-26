Donald Trump Puts Daughter Ivanka In A Tough Spot With Winter Olympics Tweet

The Twitterverse gangs up on Ivanka as she's accused of being unqualified to represent the United States.

The Twitterverse is up in arms once more as users shred Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, to pieces over a tweet the president posted a few days ago. The elder Trump heaped praise on Ivanka as he sent the first daughter to South Korea to represent the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics and he made sure everyone knew through Twitter.

Trump proclaimed Ivanka as the perfect person to embody the country in PyeongChang at the closing ceremony of the global sporting event. A number of people, including one of the athletes playing for the country, begged to disagree as father and daughter received major backlash, Yahoo! reported.

“My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country,” Trump tweeted on February 23.

Twitter users were quick to bombard the tweet with criticisms, many of which questioned the qualifications of Ivanka to be a representative of the nation.

Trump boasted of his daughter’s intelligence in the tweet, which was gamely questioned by many.

“Ivanka Trump uses big words to make herself sound smart,” said one commenter.

“You’re talking about Ivanka Trump? SMART? She and Jared can’t even get security clearances. Go back to NY,” said another.

“She’s so smart that she makes scarves that don’t meet US federal flammability,” said yet another.

Trump was also called out for nepotism, an issue that has hounded the president since he came into office. Trump has not only included Ivanka in important White House functions and handed her diplomatic duties, he also gave her an official White House role. Ivanka is officially designated as the special assistant to the president of the United States.

Aside from assigning Ivanka as the country’s Winter Olympics ambassador, Trump has also received backlash for appointing his son-in-law and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, to the White House.

“Nepotism at its best,” a critic tweeted.

“Right, because at the Olympics, it’s about the family of politicians, not the brilliant, driven, outstanding athletes,” another commenter tweeted, pointing out that the athletes represented the country better than Ivanka.

#EXO and CL meet President Moon, the First Lady, and Ivanka Trump at the 'Pyeongchang Olympics 2018' https://t.co/CiyUmmND2W pic.twitter.com/1lE4lmdGZy — allkpop (@allkpop) February 25, 2018

Other commenters accused Ivanka of using the PyeongChang Olympics for business purposes.

“You mean representing Trump Organizations,” asked a commenter.

“How many business deals will Ivanka be making in South Korea,” said another.

Aside from leading the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony, Ivanka will also meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in for dinner, according to Huffington Post. This led some, including actor Mark Hamill, to joke about how Ivanka will find a way to promote her business.

To be fair, she also briefed them on her new line of jewelry, cosmetics & Ivanka Fashion-Wear. https://t.co/XgrCNavds0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 25, 2018

Some of the commenters not only challenged the younger Trump’s qualifications, they also proposed other people, who they thought were more capable and deserving than Ivanka.

Comedian Chelsea Handler thought former NBA star Dennis Rodman would be a “better, smarter person” to represent the country. Rodman, of course, is a close friend of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who’s been engaged in a war of words with Donald Trump.

Marty Thomas, a Grammy nominated recording artist and Broadway actor, said there are millions of people “with actual government jobs,” who are “decent,” “honest,” and more deserving of the honor.

One Twitter user went as far as nominating controversial adult film actress Stormy Daniels as a liable representative to the Games.

“How about Stromy Daniels? Didn’t you tell her she reminded you of Ivanka,” they said.

Another commenter said the better choice would’ve been the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, but, unfortunately, there isn’t one.

A few Twitter users called Trump out for his lapses on grammar. One singled out Trump’s use of a comma right after the word “smarter.” Another said Trump should’ve used “could not” instead of “cannot.”

One Twitter user, radio personality Joey Mannarino, of YourVoice America, was one of the few who defended Ivanka from all the criticisms. In a set of tweets, Mannarino said Ivanka is “an inspiration to women” and an “icon of style and class.” He also accused the “US media scumbags” of being so biased against Ivanka that they would rather praise “that depraved murderous heathen from North Korea” than the president’s daughter.