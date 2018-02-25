Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Warned Not To Let Her ‘Pushy’ Half Sister Attend Royal Wedding

Samantha Markle's ex-husband claims that she is exaggerating her relationship with Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have officially revealed the official guest list for their royal wedding, but there’s one person making a recommendation for the “Do Not Invite” list. Harry and Meghan have been warned not to allow her half-sister, Samantha Markle, to attend the wedding by Samantha’s ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen.

Rasmussen told the Mirror that Samantha Markle is “fame hungry” and has exaggerated the closeness of their relationship.

“Samantha making out they were close is bulls***,” the ex-Marine said.

Samantha has publicly commented on Meghan and given media interviews about their childhood. As the Sun reports, she has previously claimed that she raised Meghan for 12 years while they were growing up in California. She has also said that she plans to write a tell-all book about their upbringing as half sisters. According to the Sun, the working title of the book is the “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

“Samantha’s the pushy one. She made our marriage a living hell,” Rasmussen said.

Other sources have confirmed Rasmussen’s claims. One reported “insider” told E! News that Samantha and Meghan were raised separately as there’s an over 15-year age difference between the half-sisters.

According to her ex-husband, Samantha is motivated by jealousy. She feels that Meghan is living the life she could have had.

Samantha Grant carga con dureza contra Meghan Markle https://t.co/HtPwG8cCx1 pic.twitter.com/GwMjmlIsy0 — Gente en ABC (@abc_gente) February 8, 2018

“I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous.”

Rasmussen, who works as firearms consultant for films, said that his ex-wife’s claims that she “gave” Meghan a “magical” childhood are sickening to him

Samantha Markle was once a model who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008. The disease has left her wheelchair bound.

According to the Mirror, there are rumors that if Samantha isn’t invited to the wedding, she will act as a royal wedding commentator for an American television network.

“In my opinion, if she sets foot in the UK they should send her straight to the Tower of London,” said Scott. Scott revealed that he was sure he wanted to divorce Samantha during their first week of marriage. He says that he only stayed with her as long as he did because she was pregnant with their daughter at the time.

His advice to his former wife is that she should keep quiet and act with some “dignity.”

Samantha Markle is Meghan’s father Tom Markle’s daughter from a previous marriage.