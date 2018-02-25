WWE Rumors: Several ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Matches Could Exceed Expectations, Says Dave Meltzer

There are a few matches tonight that could surprise fans, and others that may disappoint, says Meltzer.

With WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view arriving tonight, fans are hoping for an entertaining event, and wrestling insider Dave Meltzer believes several matches could overdeliver. The latest event features two different chamber matches, one of which has the women’s superstars competing inside for the first time in history. The other has seven men’s superstars, also a first-time occurrence. In addition, fans will see the Raw tag titles on the line, a grudge match, and Nia Jax’s battle to be part of WrestleMania.

As reported by WWE Leaks, Dave Meltzer and his colleague Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio recently spoke about match star ratings. The Kambi oddsmakers put out betting odds for what sort of star rating Meltzer will give each match after the pay-per-view has ended. Basically, these bets give fans the ability to wager on whether or not Meltzer will give the match a higher or lower rating than what Kambi‘s oddsmakers have set.

As of right now, the highest star possibility has gone to the men’s chamber match with an over/under of four stars. That is followed by the women’s Elimination Chamber match at 2.75 stars. Nia Jax vs. Asuka and Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt have each been given over/under star ratings of 2.5 stars by the oddsmakers. Meltzer and Alvarez spoke about how they feel about the potential for these matches to deliver based on the odds.

In particular, Meltzer believes the match that is likely to be underwhelming will be Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt. That’s unfortunate based on the fact both superstars are talented in their own rights. It’s also disappointing in that Bray Wyatt was once a main event star on the pay-per-views and has now been relegated to the undercard. While Hardy vs. Wyatt may not do well on Meltzer’s star ratings, he feels Nia vs. Asuka could do a bit better than what it’s ranked at.

As far as the two chamber matches, Meltzer seemed to believe each of these could do better than their star ratings. The women were able to put on an entertaining first-ever Royal Rumble several weeks ago, so they’ll be following that up with six of their Raw superstars in the chamber.

As far as the men’s match, Meltzer also believes that will go over four stars, and that seems pretty likely. There’s a good amount of talent inside this year’s chamber with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Elias, and The Miz.

The latest WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view gets started Sunday night with a pre-show at 7 p.m. Eastern Time followed by the main card at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the WWE Network.