Seattle Mariners Injury Updates: Dan Vogelbach, Ryon Healy, And Mitch Haniger Dealing With Injuries

The Seattle Mariners lost two first basemen to injuries already in spring training.

Seattle Mariners injury updates are already needed, and they have only been playing spring training games for two days. The Mariners still had a hole at first base following the 2017 MLB season and looked to address it during the offseason. A trade with the Oakland Athletics landed the team Ryon Healy, who was penciled in as the starting first baseman. As a report by the Seattle Times revealed, Healy had to undergo surgery on his hand shortly after reporting to spring training.

The Healy surgery opened the door for Dan Vogelbach, who came to the Mariners in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. On Friday (February 23), during the Mariners’ first spring training game, Vogelbach was hit on the foot by a pitch. A report by Greg Johns for MLB.com came out on Saturday (February 24) that stated Vogelbach is now in a walking boot and awaiting medical tests. That’s just more bad news for a team that is trying to become relevant in the American League West again.

This Seattle Mariners injury update doesn’t end there, though, as Johns also noted that outfielder Mitch Haniger is dealing with a sore right hand. Haniger has switched up his swing during the offseason and that has resulted in a “tender” hand. Changing the grip on his swing may have created this problem, which the Mariners’ training staff is going to be watching closely over the next few weeks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez was shut down by the training staff. After feeling some tightness in his right lat muscle, Ramirez was benched for two weeks, while the team tries to make sure that he doesn’t make the injury any worse. While this was stated to be a precautionary measure, it is always worrisome when a pitcher gets shut down like that. It’s similar to what took place when Drew Smyly was experiencing a “dead arm” for the Mariners heading into 2017 spring training.

Going back to the Seattle Mariners’ injury update about Ryon Healy, he is close to having the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired hand. This will allow him to begin defensive work soon, but there is no timetable for when he might be able to pick up a bat again. The situation with Healy and Dan Vogelbach opens the door for Rule 5 pick Mike Ford to see a lot of action at first base. He will have every opportunity to make the opening day roster for the Mariners now.