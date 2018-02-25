‘Sister Wives’ Stars Take Huge Risk Going To Polygamy March In New Episode

This week on a new episode of Sister Wives the Brown family is going to take a huge chance by heading to Utah to be part of a polygamy march. If you remember, they actually left Utah because of the fear of being arrested for living the polygamist lifestyle and actually live in Las Vegas now. In Touch Weekly shared the details about the big march they will go on this week’s episode.

In a preview, Meri admits that she feels like they could be thrown in jail for going to this march, but they seem to think it is worth it. The Brown family has made it very clear that they believe that people should be allowed to live the polygamist lifestyle if that is what they want to do. Meri admits that she won’t be backing down just because of the chance they are taking.

Robyn Brown admits that everyone in the family is for it and ready to go fight, but she can’t help but think about the fact that they have little kids at home. Robyn does have the youngest two in the Brown family. It seems like she is unsure taking this big chance considering that if things go really bad they could end up getting arrested and that isn’t what they want at all. It would be hard on all of the children if their parents ended up in jail and of course, Robyn is thinking about being a mom first.

It is going to be interesting to see on this week’s episode of Sister Wives if they all go to Utah for this big march. You can assume that they didn’t get arrested or this would have hit the news. Hopefully, everything will turn out okay for the Brown family.

Don’t miss watching the Brown family on Sister Wives as they go to Utah for this big march. Nothing too bad must have happened to them or the fans would have heard about it by now. This episode was filmed around a year ago. Don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on Sunday nights on TLC. So far, TLC hasn’t revealed for sure if the show will be coming back for another season or not after this one.