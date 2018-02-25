Maxine Waters Preps Democrats For Impeachment, According To ‘The Hill’

The congresswoman urged Democrats to get ready for impeachment at the California Democratic Party's convention in San Diego.

In a report by The Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters is quoted telling thousands of Democrats to “get ready for impeachment.” The representative of California has been a leading opponent of President Trump, according to the report. In her 20-minute speech at the California Democratic Party’s convention in San Diego, Waters shared her belief that the special counsel headed by Robert Mueller is getting closer to figuring out who colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. Robert Mueller is in charge of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and has already indicted 13 Russians and three Russian groups, according to The New York Times.

Waters speaking to Democratic activists and officials at the convention said, “I say it is time to get ready for impeachment” to roaring applause. The representative said that she cannot wait and that she is counting on the special counsel led by Mueller to connect the dots.

“I believe he’s getting closer to discovering what Americans were and are involved in collusion with the Russians.”

Maxine Waters first called for the president’s impeachment after reports emerged that he called several nations “sh**hole countries.” According to The Hill, the congresswoman has been keeping the heat on the president over Russia and his “attempt to derail the Russia investigation.” In addition to the 13 Russians and three Russian groups, a former campaign adviser to President Trump, Richard Gates, pleaded guilty on Friday as part of a deal with the special counsel. The congresswoman ended her speech to several standing ovations, loud cheers, and chants of “impeach 45.”

In another report on Time posted on February 15, Martin London, former lawyer to Vice President Spiro Agnew, believes that Congress should impeach President Trump if he refuses to speak to Mueller. Another advocate of the “impeach Trump” project is California billionaire Tom Steyer. The biggest reason, according to him, is because Trump potentially obstructed justice in firing FBI director James Comey, according to Time.

Maxine Waters: "It is time to get ready for impeachment" https://t.co/KYfGxBATlt pic.twitter.com/ywq4Nrhe3w — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2018

While Democrats are flirting with the idea of impeaching the president, the final report from the special counsel led by Mueller is crucial. There have been accusations, speculations, and controversies but no actual evidence connecting the president to Russia. If Mueller can connect the dots as Waters says, then the Democrats may have a good chance of going ahead with their impeachment plans.