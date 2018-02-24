WWE News: Roman Reigns Says How He Really Feels About All His Elimination Chamber Opponents

Reigns cuts loose with his opinions on the WWE superstars he will face this Sunday.

Roman Reigns enters the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night with the chance to main event WrestleMania 34. It would give Roman his fourth main event spot at a WrestleMania event in a row, and the odds are strong that he will make it to that spot. After wrestling Brock Lesnar, Triple H and The Undertaker at the last three events, Reigns is looking ready for the second match with Lesnar this year, as the only two men who beat Undertaker at a WrestleMania event are on a crash course. Before that can happen, Roman has to win the Elimination Chamber match against Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, The Miz, Elias Samson, and John Cena. In an interview with ESPN, Roman Reigns revealed how he really feels about his six Elimination Chamber opponents.

Roman Reigns On Elias Samson

The least likely entrant in the Elimination Chamber is Elias Samson. While all but two of the men in this match have held a world title, Samson is the only one who has never had a realistic chance to win the belt yet. However, as far as Roman Reigns is concerned, Elias has something few other WWE superstars possess.

According to Roman, Elias is a “wrestler’s dream.” Reigns said that Elias could go out with his guitar and sing and entertain the crowd while also remaining cool and getting heat before his matches. Reigns said that he looks forward to seeing how good Elias can be, calling him a “jack of all trades.”

Roman Reigns On The Miz

When it comes to The Miz, the current Intercontinental Champion is an interesting character because casual, mainstream WWE fans hate him but hardcore WWE fans realize how great he has become. He works as hard as almost anyone and has a way of making people hate him — which means he is doing his job right.

According to Roman Reigns, The Miz is an “underrated workhorse,” and he is proud of how great Miz is at representing the WWE. He also said that The Miz is underrated and he is proud to share a locker room with the WWE superstar.

Roman Reigns On Finn Balor

Finn Balor was the first WWE superstar to ever hold the Universal Championship — the Monday Night Raw version of the world title. However, an injury took him out of action, and he has yet to get a title back since his return. Unlike many stars in this match, Balor has years of experience — mostly overseas.

Roman Reigns said that Balor’s background in Japan with Bullet Club makes him very deserving and he is in a great spot in the WWE right now. Roman also pointed out how cool the Demon character is, and he feels that Finn is still progressing in his career.

Roman Reigns On Seth Rollins

No one in the Elimination Chamber match has as long of a history with Roman Reigns than Seth Rollins. The two men came up together from NXT, where Seth Rollins was the first ever WWE NXT champion. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two out of the three founding members of The Shield, and both men have held world titles in their short careers.

As Reigns said, Rollins is his “brother” in many regards. He said it is not just WWE storylines but also in real life where the two men are close. He said they have both progressed and advanced in life and it is cool to see where they are now.

Roman Reigns On Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has become one of the first true monsters to arrive in the WWE in many years. The giant started out as just a lackey for Bray Wyatt but has since gotten over on his own and fans got behind him even when he was a villain beating up the good guys on the roster.

Roman Reigns said that Braun Strowman is a real monster, a giant who can move and is a good athlete. Reigns also noted that it is impressive because Strowman is also very smart and is willing to continue to learn and improve. Reigns said that Braun would be a successful monster in the WWE for many years.

Roman Reigns On John Cena

Roman Reigns and John Cena had said a lot about each other over the years, which culminated when they had scripted promos where Roman called out Cena for being selfish, and John called out Reigns for being lazy.

However, in this ESPN interview, Roman Reigns admitted that John Cena is the Babe Ruth of the WWE and there might never be anyone else like him again. He touched on Cena’s work ethic and passion for the WWE and said that what Cena has done is elite and unprecedented.