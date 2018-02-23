Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Invited Harvey Weinstein To Her House Last Summer, ‘The Blast’ Reports

Weinstein has used the 'Shakespeare In Love' actress' name to help dismiss a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Harvey Weinstein has used certain actress’ names in legal documents that aim to get a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed. One of those names is Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, sources from Weinstein’s camp have reportedly told the Blast that the disgraced Hollywood producer felt justified in doing so because they claim the Shakespeare in Love actress invited him to her home last summer.

But the meeting was not strictly a social gathering. According to the Blast, Paltrow asked Weinstein over to present an investment opportunity to him: a Broadway play that she was involved in. The sources add that before accepting, Weinstein wasn’t sure that the invitation came directly from Paltrow herself, but he checked to confirm that it was.

According to the Weinstein insiders, Gwyneth Paltrow was “sweet and cordial” to him during the event. However, Paltrow told the New York Times that he sexually harassed her on the set of Emma in 1994. She said that before filming started, Harvey invited her to a meeting at his suite at the Penninsula Beverly Hills hotel. The meeting took a turn, Paltrow says when Weinstein placed his hands on her and invited her to the bedroom for massages. Gwyneth said that she was “petrified” by the situation.

Paltrow says she rebuffed his advances and told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about Harvey’s advances. The New York Times reports that Pitt spoke to Weinstein about it, and in response, Harvey told Gwyneth not to tell anyone else about “the meeting” in the hotel suite.

Harvey Weinstein Says Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep Weren't Offended by Him https://t.co/33BOMUohKn — People (@people) February 22, 2018

“I thought he was going to fire me,” she said to the New York Times.

Rosanna Arquette, Angelina Jolie, and Uma Thurman have also claimed that Weinstein was sexually inappropriate with them while they worked on his movies. And that’s just three women. Since the publication of the New York Times article, more actresses have come forward to say that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them. The revelations were a launching pad for the current “Me Too” movement which aims to tackle sexual discrimination, harassment, and assault of women in show-business and beyond.

Last year, a civil lawsuit was filed against Harvey Weinstein for his alleged sexual misconduct. However, Harvey is fighting against it, and he’s using Gwyneth’s name as part of his defense. According to the legal documents obtained by the Blast, he says that the claims that he threatened actresses careers if they rebuffed his “alleged advances” are untrue, because Gwyneth Paltrow went on to star in Shakespeare in Love, a role for which she earned an Academy Award.

He also used Meryl Streep’s and Jennifer Lawrence’s names for similar purposes, as he insisted that there were actresses that he’s worked with who did not claim that he was sexually inappropriate with them.