NRA Boycott Grows As Major Companies Cut Ties With Pro-Gun Organization

Fearing backlash from a growing movement for increased gun control, Enterprise and several other companies are severing NRA member discount programs.

As momentum across the country to boycott the National Rifle Association (NRA) continues to grow, major companies are joining the movement. As of this morning, car rental company Enterprise Holdings, First National Bank of Omaha, Symantec, and Wyndham Worldwide cut ties with the NRA.

Business Insider is reporting a co-branding program offered through Enterprise that gives discounts on car rentals to NRA members will terminate on March 26. Enterprise’s biggest competitors, Avis Budget Group and Hertz, have been silent on the NRA boycott. So far, they are keeping their NRA member benefits programs.

One of the nation’s biggest privately-held banks, First National Bank of Omaha, will end a credit card program branded with the NRA logo. By using the “Official Credit Card of the NRA” at gas stations and sporting goods stores, cardholders received 5 percent back on purchases as well as a bonus card worth $40, according to a Washington Post report.

Symantec, which offers anti-malware software as well as identity theft protection through its subsidiary LifeLock, will no longer provide discounts to NRA members. Up until now, NRA supporters were offered various discounts on subscriptions to software and identity theft protection solutions.

Through a tweet, Wyndham Worldwide announced they are no longer working with the NRA. Wyndham owns several hotel brands, including Ramada, Days Inn, and Super 8.

Hello Elaine. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. — Wyndham Worldwide (@Wyndham) February 23, 2018

As countless social media users continue to push for an NRA boycott, major companies are beginning to re-evaluate their relationship with the pro-gun organization. The recent mass shooting at a Florida high school has focused more attention on gun control and organizations that seemingly support gun safety legislation.

Enterprise is one of several companies severing ties with the NRA. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A Think Progress report notes the NRA is funded by nearly 5 million members that pay a $40 annual fee. Membership in the organization opens up a variety of discount programs offered by other companies, a significant selling point meant to increase the number of people joining the organization. Gun ownership and support of the NRA brings additional savings on a plethora of products and services, including insurance, shipping, wine, and even hearing aids.

The Think Progress article mentions several companies, many household names, that have not announced any plans to join the NRA boycott movement. Some of the more prominent companies that are still offering discounts to NRA members include MetLife, FedEx, and Allied Van Lines.

The NRA has yet to comment on the boycott from partner companies. However, some experts predict the power backed by the organization’s extensive and loyal member base may silently pressure the companies to backtrack, fearing a significant revenue loss to other companies that do not bend because of political pressure.

Despite the NRA boycott movement on social media, the organization is unlikely to be affected. Similar campaigns in the past, particularly one against FedEx in 2016, have mainly been ineffective at changing an organization’s policies.