‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Dying, Tragic Funeral Brings Back Mac, Raul, And Brittany

Glo by Jabot kids reunite on 'Y&R' for 45th anniversary event that sees JT out of Genoa City for good.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the 45th anniversary of the CBS soap, coming next month will be a sad one. Hints on the state of JT Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) health, plus the reveal of three special guest stars, seem to confirm that Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-husband and baby daddy might soon meet his maker and his funeral may align with the milestone anniversary of the show. Here’s a look at the latest casting news and what it might mean for JT’s fate.

JT Racing Against Time For Revenge

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central for Tuesday, February 20 finally revealed JT’s ulterior motive. He’s working undercover for GC police chief Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and DA Cricket Williams (Lauralee Bell) to nail Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Soap Hub spoilers report that JT is hiding a secret and it’s not just about his undercover work, it’s also about his health. JR is spiraling out of control on several fronts and is trying to get things done before his heart gives out on him. He needs to make Victor pay at last.

If you’re a newer watcher of Young and the Restless, spoilers remind fans that JT crashed his car into a light pole and was electrocuted. He had a near-death experience and was about to enter heaven’s gates when Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) resuscitated him. Since then, JT went on to marry (and split from) Mackenzie Browning (Kelly Kruger) and had two kids with her. But his heart issues have led to a pill addiction and growing aggression and it appears JT is living on borrowed time.

Glo By Jabot Kids Reunited For Funeral

When Y&R spoilers announced the return of three old-school legacy character for the 45th-anniversary episode, that was exciting news. Victor’s first wife Julia Newman (Meg Bennett) is back for the milestone, as are sisters Lorie Brooks (Jamie Lyn Bauer) and Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde). But these ladies aren’t tied strongly to anyone on the current cast of characters, aside from Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), so they might be little cameo appearances.

However, the casting announcement of the Walnut Grove Academy turned Glo by Jabot kids is another matter. Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps announced the return of three pivotal characters, all with very strong ties to JT, and no reason to return to Genoa City. Coming back for the 45th anniversary are Raul Guittierez (David Scott Lago), Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland), and Mac, JT’s recent ex and mama to his other two kids, Becca and Dylan.

Remember The Walnut Grove Academy Days?

Y&R spoilers say that Mac might have some unfinished business with JT, like getting their divorce papers signed, but there’s no current storyline that demands the return of Raul or Brittany. Back in the Walnut Grove Academy era, Mac, Raul, Brittany, JT, and Billy Abbott (now Jason Thompson) were hard-partying pals and their wild ways almost killed Billy. Raul saved Billy’s life when JT and Brittany left him dying from alcohol poisoning.

JT dated Brittany and later deflowered Mac, then Colleen Carlton, but married Mac and had two kids with her, then left town. With JT having such close ties to this gang, his funeral is a perfect reason for them to come back to town. Recent Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that JT’s health crisis is worsening. He’s been at the hospital, and he’s popping pills while fast-tracking his relationship with Vikki because he knows the clock is running down.

JT’s Funeral Set For 45th Anniversary

In a recent interview with CBS Soaps in Depth, Thad Luckinbill talked about his return to Y&R. He’s a very busy producer now, so this gig is not long-term. Luckinbill said the timing worked out around his other projects and that head writer and showrunner Mal Young had “written it very powerfully and I can’t complain” about the return plot. Given the limited time Luckinbill has to appear on the CBS soap and the news of his old pals coming back to town, a funeral seems likely.

Plus, the hints that the actor dropped about the powerful plot all add up to a potentially disastrous ending. It’s hard to imagine what other circumstance might bring back all the surviving Walnut Grove kids back to town, aside from JT’s funeral, particularly when his health is on an obvious decline. We’ll find out more in just a few weeks when the 45th anniversary airs the week of March 26, 2018. Get your hankies ready, because it might be time for JT to give up the ghost and head into the light!

JT doesn’t have time for Victoria today. #YR pic.twitter.com/8ZJGaDrtdu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2018

If you’re hoping it’s a wedding for JT and Vikki that reunites the gang, think carefully. Mac probably wouldn’t show for that, Vikki already rejected JT’s proposal, and Thad Luckinbill isn’t sticking around for too much longer. JT’s death and funeral are where the storylines are converging and if Vikki and JT did say “I do” it would probably be a deathbed ceremony, not the start to happily ever after. JT’s time is fast running out, and things don’t look good for his future.

Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop for the week of February 26, see how far Hilary will push before Devon fires her, and why JT’s fits of rage are a red flag that he’s marked for death. Watch CBS weekdays for new YR episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.