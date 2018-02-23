‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, February 26: Chelsea’s Flight Plan, Plus Victor & Nikki Unite

Chelsea's days are numbered in Genoa City and she knows it as Victor and Nikki unite in bringing her down.

Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry for Monday, February 26 reveal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds out that Christian Newman (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) is not her biological grandchild. Christian has really run the gauntlet as far as family is concerned. The boy with the family name was stolen from Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and he was given to Sharon (Sharon Case) and Dylan (Steve Burton), who named him Sullivan. Ultimately, Nicholas found out, and Sully was given back to him as his son Christian, according to Soap Central. However, Sharon and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have just found out the truth that Chelsea and Victor (Eric Braeden) have been hiding: Christian is Adam’s (Justin Hartley) and not Nick’s son.

Upon Sharon calling Nick to tell him the truth, Sharon tried to call Nick to tell him the truth. However, she was hit over the head and is now unconscious in the hospital. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis will tell Nikki the truth about Christian’s paternity. Of course, now that Chelsea is missing, they are trying to locate her and are hoping that the Mustache knows her whereabouts. Y&R spoilers state that Victor will be forced to tell Nikki the truth about Adam being Christian’s father, as well as admitting that he cannot trace Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps state that Victor and Nikki will unite when it comes to their family. Although Chelsea initially took off with both kids, she decided that the wiser decision would be for her to leave him at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), where Nick would be able to come and get him. However, Chelsea still has Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois), and the Newman grandparents won’t be willing to give up seeing their grandson again.

Phyllis may also do her part in trying to find Chelsea by going to Paul (Doug Davison) so that the police can also start searching for her and Connor. In the meantime, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea may be headed for her mother, Anita (Catherine Bach), who she recently came into contact with. Melissa Claire Egan will be exiting The Young and the Restless this week, and it seems as if the episode on Monday, February 26 will kickstart an exciting week.