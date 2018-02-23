‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 129-131 Spoilers: Tournament Of Power’s Super Decisive Battle & Emotional Farewell

The latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers hinted the Tournament of Power's super decisive battle between Son Goku and Jiren The Grey and the dramatic end of the series.

The fight between Son Goku and Jiren the Grey continues to get intense with less than two minutes left in the Tournament of Power. According to the latest spoilers, the last three episodes of Dragon Ball Super will be featuring a super decisive battle and the dramatic farewell of the series.

It will only be a matter of time before the Tournament of Power comes to an end. From 80 fighters, only two fighters, Jiren and Son Goku, are left in the battle royal arena. Despite being outnumbered, Jiren showed that he can beat all the Universe 7 fighters alone. He forced Android 17 to self-destruct and knocked Vegeta out of the fighting stage.

After being pushed into the corner, Son Goku, once again, awakened Ultra Instinct. However, this is only the start, as the spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 revealed Son Goku will be mastering Ultra Instinct. Seeing his opponent’s incredible power made Jiren smile and decide to go all-out.

The Pride Trooper will be putting all his hidden strength in his fist while the leaked image posted by YonkouProduction for the upcoming episode showed Son Goku is also planning to unleash a powerful attack. Jiren is expected to overpower Son Goku in their epic exchange of blows, but it will also serve as the trigger for him to achieve mastered Ultra Instinct.

Weekly Shōnen Jump Episode 129, with minor corrections to his Korean translation by @Herms98 and pretty scan from @YonkouProd. There are only two more of these left to go. We won't get 130 for two weeks, though, around the same time we get Animage and Animedia for 130-131. pic.twitter.com/jJeJXoYSSG — Terez (@Terez27) February 23, 2018

Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 preview gave fans a glimpse of Son Goku’s new form which can be identified with his silver hair. Mastering Ultra Instinct means that, like Jiren, Son Goku also becomes a mortal who’s stronger than a God of Destruction. During their training in Beerus’ planet, Whis revealed that even the God of Destruction hasn’t mastered the technique.

Meanwhile, Ken Xyro posted the provisional titles for Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 and 131. Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 titled “The One And Only Super-Decisive-Battle!” will air on March 18. It will give fans more insight on how Son Goku’s mastered Ultra Instinct can compete against Jiren’s full power.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 titled “Goku, Until The Day We Meet Again” will air on March 25. The episode will mark the end of the Tournament of Power, and as most fans expect, it will reveal how Universe 7 will win and what they will wish using the Super Dragon Balls. As we all know, it will also be the final episode of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.