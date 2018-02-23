Bonnie Jo Chapman: Dog And Beth’s Daughter Is Flawless In Revealing New Photo

Fans of Bonnie Jo's are obsessing over the 18-year-old's newest photo which is all about female empowerment.

Bonnie Jo Chapman is the youngest daughter in the Chapman family, and second youngest overall. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter were able to watch Bonnie grow up on television, but since the show went off the air in 2012, not many have seen much of the young reality star otherwise.

It’s been almost six years since the show has been off the air, and Bonnie is now 18-years-old and promoting women empowerment on her social media pages. Bonnie’s most recent photo is much different than anything that she has posted on her Instagram before. Normally, she fills her feed with fun selfies embellished with filters and occasionally has an appearance from Dakota Chapman or Cecily Chapman.

But Bonnie’s newest photo is a full body shot where the reality star dons a pair of checked flag-print pants with a slit which runs from her hip to her ankle. She matched her pants with a black and white checkered shirt, Adidas sneakers and dramatic makeup which paired with the outfit perfectly.

“What’a [sic] the greatest lesson a woman should learn? That since day one, she’s already had everything she needs within herself. It’s the world that convinced her she did not,” she captioned her photo.

The quote from Rupi Kaur was the perfect empowering caption for the photo where Bonnie owns her look. The comment section filled immediately with compliments for the college student, to which Bonnie replied to almost every single one. Bonnie was called “gorgeous,” “flawless,” a “queen,” and “beautiful” by dozens of fans.

Yesterday, Bonnie shared a screenshot of her feed on her Instagram story, but blocked out the new photo and encouraged her 22,000 followers to check out her new post. After her fans and followers began complimenting her in the new photo, she returned to her Instagram story to thank everyone for their kind comments and noted how much she appreciated it.

To fans excitement, she also appears to be in the middle of a new photo-shoot, as she shared a quick video to her story which read “Shoot #2 let’s go.” Bonnie was all ready to go with more stunning makeup and seemed happy to share something new with her fans.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are hoping for a reboot of the series as they regularly plead A&E to bring the Chapman family back. Loyal viewers of the show would be happy for an appearance from Bonnie, especially now that she is grown.