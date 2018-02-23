Duggar Family Enthusiastic For Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby, Reposts Instagram On Facebook

Duggar family shares pictures from Jinger Duggar the most out of all their kids.

It is no secret that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are one of the most loved couples in the Duggar family. In fact, her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have also expressed a special love for their 24-year-old daughter, who left their home in 2016 after getting married. So it was no surprise that the Duggar family took the photo that Jinger took of her 18-month-old baby bump and posted on the Facebook page for all their fans to see.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids in total, which means that it is sometimes hard to keep track of all their offsprings. Now that six of them are married, and one is courting, they do not get to have all their kids under one roof at the same time. They have started using their Facebook page, which they started as a way of keeping the fans of 19 Kids and Counting engaged, to express their appreciation for their children, as well as to share their news.

Of all the kids that have left their home, Jinger still is treated with a lot of love and affection. On her wedding day, her parents did not hold back on expressing just how much they thought that Jeremy was the perfect fit for their daughter.

“They really balance each other out,” Michelle said on Jinger’s wedding day, according to People Magazine. “Jeremy is a strong leader, and Jinger is such a gentle people person and a great follower.”

They also regularly post messages saying just how much they miss her.

When the 24-year-old announced her pregnancy, her parents gathered a large crowd to post a congratulatory video on their blog.

“Congratulations Jeremy and Jinger,” they wrote. “We are so excited to meet this little one!”

Since then, the Duggar family has been loyally reposting most of the pictures Jinger has uploaded on her Instagram. Considering that she has 745,000 followers and the family Facebook has just under a million, sharing the platforms has helped Jinger gain more popularity.

“If she’s 18 weeks along, they should know the gender,” a fan wrote. “I hope they find out and reveal to the world soon 🙂 Jinger is one of my favorite Duggar kids.”

“Cute little bump and such gorgeous mommy and daddy,” another chimed in. “I think this is gonna be such a special little family. I wish them all good things.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting the arrival of their first baby in July, 2018.