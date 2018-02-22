Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: Insiders Reveal Whether They’ll Get Back Together, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt officially done, or could their be hope for them yet?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once one of Hollywood’s golden couples, and since their split fans have wanted the pair to get back together. However, now that both Aniston and Pitt are single it seems that there is a better chance to see the former couple reunite. Unfortunately for some fans, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

According to a Feb. 22 report by Us Weekly Magazine, sources close to Jennifer Aniston reveal that she would definitely not considering reuniting with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in a romantic way. However, the insider did reveal that the former Friends star will always have a very special place in her heart for Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began dating back in 1998 and became Hollywood royalty. Fans loved the look of the pair and were excited to see them out and about. Two years later, Aniston and Pitt got married in a lavish Malibu wedding. The actor even had a guest starring role on his wife’s wildly popular television sitcom, Friends, where he played a man who had went to high school with Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, and hated her.

Sadly, in 2005, Brad and Jennifer’s marriage came crashing down when they decided to call it quits amid rumors that Pitt and cheated on Aniston with his co-star Angelina Jolie. Soon after the split was announced, Brad Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie and the two went on to raise six children together, three adopted and three biological. Brad and Angelina finally tied the knot in 2014, but announced their impending divorce just two years later in 2016 among rumors that Brad had a possible substance abuse problem.

Exclusive: Jennifer Aniston "wouldn't consider" reigniting her romance with Brad Pitt post-split https://t.co/XjIyc8PIh1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 22, 2018

When it was announced earlier this month that Jennifer Aniston and her second husband, Justin Theroux, had split, fans immediately began to wonder if Aniston would reunite with Pitt. However, it seems that too much time has gone by, and Jen has no interest in getting back into a romantic relationship with Brad, despite how much the fans may want to see them together again.

Neither Jennifer Aniston or Brad Pitt have officially spoken out about the rumors and gossip surrounding their possible reconciliation.