Happy National Margarita Day! Where Tequila Lovers Can Go To Score Great Discounts

Let this be your guide to finding the best deals.

February 22 marks a beloved holiday for many lovers of tacos and tequila because it’s National Margarita Day! And luckily for most people, this holiday is celebrated all day long.

According to Inverse, the margarita skyrocketed in popularity in 2008 when it surpassed the martini as the most ordered drink in the United States. The traditional margarita has always been served with triple sec, tequila, and lime juice, but now there are a ton of different spins and flavors on the popular drink.

Many big restaurant chains are going out of their way to give their customers some incredible deals on margaritas. According to their Twitter page, restaurant giant Chili’s decided to celebrate National Margarita Day all month long by giving customers their special Chambord Flirt Margarita for only $5 all February long. But they’re definitely not the only place who is offering amazing deals.

Chuy’s: All day today, Chuy’s will be celebrating by offering customers $1 floaters as well as $1 off Frozen Blackberry and Frozen Blood Orange Margaritas, according to their Twitter page.

Bahama Breeze: In honor of 2/22, Bahama Breeze is selling margaritas for $2.22 per their website. The restaurant chain is also letting guests match their nail polish to their margaritas with a limited edition margarita-inspired nail polish collection. The collection is available both in-restaurant and online.

Buffalo Wild Wings: They may be known for their buffalo wings, but that doesn’t stop BDubs from celebrating the occasion. According to their website, you can celebrate today through Sunday with the Blitz which includes $3 chips and salsa, $4 street tacos, $4 Dos Equis pints, and $5 house margaritas.

Twin Peaks: Twin Peaks tweeted that at participating locations, Twin Peaks that they will be offering $4 margaritas, today only.

On the Border: Today through this weekend, score $2 classic margaritas from On the Border.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. We’re celebrating all-day with $1 floaters and $1 off Frozen Blackberry and Frozen Blood Orange Margaritas. #ChuysRitaDay pic.twitter.com/rPEo0rupcd — Chuy’s (@ChuysRestaurant) February 22, 2018

Margaritaville: It probably doesn’t come as a shock that Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville got in on the celebration. According to their website, they will be offering $3.99 margaritas today only as well as $10 off any retail purchase of $50 or more.

Max & Erma’s: The restaurant tweeted that not only are they offering $2 margaritas, they are also offering $1 chips and salsa.

Tony Roma’s: Today through February 25, enjoy $4 Romaritas at all participating locations.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Every Monday through Thursday is a great deal! According to their website, margaritas are only $1.99.

Smell the tacos and tequila…it’s #NationalMargaritaDay. Come in for our B-Dubs Blitz, Feb. 22-25. Prices, hours and participation vary. Details: https://t.co/CElpmRgDpk pic.twitter.com/26zA5DUPIo — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 22, 2018

Big Daddy’s Burger Bar: Score margaritas for just $5, the restaurant tweeted.

Chevys Fresh Mex: Depending on the location, Chevys is offering $4, $5, and $6 margarita specials during happy hour.

Hooters: At select Hooters locations in Florida, margaritas are only $7.95 and also come with a souvenir glass.

Always remember to drink responsibly.