Chris Brown Allegedly Puts Wendy Williams’ Illness Down To ‘Bad Karma,’ Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Chris Brown reportedly thinks Wendy Williams needs to 'think twice' before speaking negatively on her show, reports 'Hollywood Life.'

Wendy Williams announced this week that she’ll be taking three weeks off from her daily daytime talk show, the Wendy Williams Show, after telling viewers that she’s suffering with Graves’ disease, and now Hollywood Life is claiming that at least one of the famous faces she’s spoken about over the years is putting her recent ill health down to “bad karma.”

The site is alleging that Chris Brown believes Wendy’s recent health issues may be due to the fact that she’s not afraid to say some not-so-nice things on her daily talk show, which has often included some negative comments about Brown himself.

“Chris has been the target of Wendy’s criticism and judgement many times over the years so he has a hard time feeling too bad that she will be off the air for a few weeks,” a source alleged to the site of how the R&B star supposedly feels about Williams announcement that she’ll be taking three weeks away from hosting her show, adding that he “can’t help” but feels “bad karma” may have something to do with her illness.

“Chris feels that it’s because Wendy spends so much time dissing him, and others, that she has gotten so sick,” continued the insider, shortly after Williams confirmed her temporary hiatus after initially taking a little time off because of what she first described as being flu-like symptoms.

The site’s source then alleged that Chris – who made headlines recently for his birthday wish to former girlfriend Rihanna on Instagram – hopes that when Williams returns she’ll be a little nicer and a little less critical on her daytime talk show when she gets back to work next month.

“Chris thinks that when she recovers, Wendy will think twice before she continues to bully people on her TV show,” Hollywood Life’s insider claimed, adding that the “With You” singer is crossing his fingers that her health issues “will make her a nicer person.”

Chris hasn’t confirmed the site’s report alleging that he’s putting Wendy’s recent health issues down to a case of “bad karma,” though it’s no secret the two haven’t exactly seen eye to eye in the past despite Brown actually appearing on the series for an interview back in 2009.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Just a few years after the singer chatted with the host on her show, in 2013, Brown got into a Twitter war with the former radio personality after blogger Perez Hilton appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss the singer’s many controversies.

“Thanks for the publicity. Your insecurities are manifested by your hatred. Princess Perez and wicked witch Wendy. Flunkies!” he tweeted of the twosome at the time after they discussed him in the series, according to E! News.

“Can’t take advice from 2 buff chicks when one can’t stand to look at herself without plastic surgery and the other is forever on his period,” Chris then scathingly added.

A post shared by ????????????SILVER AURA???? INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

Brown and Williams’ relationship has only deteriorated further since, with Bossip reporting back in February 2017 that Wendy even insinuated on her show that the singer could supposedly have been taking drugs amid his highly-publicized drama with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Williams confirmed on her show on February 21 that she would be taking a break from The Wendy Williams Show for the next three weeks to focus on her health. Per CNN, she confirmed that she’s battling Graves’ disease and had been advised by her doctor to take some time off effective immediately.