‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Filming On Hold As MTV Decides Whether Or Not To Fire Her, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans has also threatened to quit the MTV reality series.

Teen Mom 2 fans heard the news that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been fired from the show on Tuesday night, but he may not be the only member of the cast to get the boot. Filming has officially halted for Jenelle herself, and it seems MTV may be considering firing her as well.

According to a Feb. 22 report by Radar Online, MTV execs held a meeting to discuss whether or not Jenelle Evans should be fired from Teen Mom 2. The controversial reality star also allegedly threatened to quit the series after David was fired, revealing that she needed to support her husband.

As many fans know, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was fired after he made multiple homophobic comments on Twitter, which offended and angered many viewers and the other stars of the show. On Tuesday, MTV announced a statement revealing that they would be cutting ties with Eason effective immediately, and it seems Evans could be going with him. Jenelle allegedly feels hated by her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, and doesn’t like the way the show portrays her in a negative light.

One insider claims that there were no cameras at Jenelle Evans’ home after David Eason got fired, and that there are currently no plans to continue filming “anytime soon.” Meanwhile, MTV execs are reportedly going to be meeting off and on all week to hash things out and figure out if Jenelle should stay on Teen Mom 2, or be fired for her actions as well.

Fans who keep up with the latest Teen Mom 2 news know that Jenelle Evans has been in a lot of trouble over the years. She’s been arrested many times, struggled with addiction to drugs such as marijuana and heroin, and has even admitted to using drugs while pregnant with her youngest child, daughter Ensley. However, most recently, Jenelle took heat for defending David’s homophobic comments as well as posting insensitive gun photos after the heartbreaking Florida school shooting.

It seems that Jenelle Evans’ run on Teen Mom 2 could be coming to an end very soon if she decides to quit or if MTV fires her. Jenelle would be the second star to leave the franchise after Farrah Abraham was given the boot from Teen Mom OG. Farrah is currently suing the network for $5 million for wrongful termination.