Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Gio

Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a first glimpse at their week old daughter Gio.

Behati Prinsloo is sharing the first adorable photo of her and husband Adam Levine’s newborn daughter after the couple welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world last week. Behati took to Instagram this week to post the sweetest snap of little Gio’s feet, where she joked that she got them from her dad.

The Victoria’s Secret model, who married The Voice coach and Maroon 5 singer back in 2014, posted the photo showing her daughter’s tiny toes as she was bundled up in a baby pink blanket with white hearts printed on it. She also officially confirmed that Gio was born on February 15, just one day after Valentine’s Day.

“Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18,” Prinsloo captioned the snap uploaded to her account on February 21, which was the first official photo of her and Levine’s daughter shared on social media by the proud parents.

Behati then poked a little fun at Adam in the photo’s caption, joking that their daughter has “got her dads toes” while then adding an angel emoji.

Fans then couldn’t stop gushing over Levine and Prinsloo’s adorable baby daughter in the comments section, leaving sweet messages for the proud parents who are already mom and dad to one-year-old daughter Dusty Rose.

“Congratulations on a safe delivery. Gorgeous little feet,” one fan commented on Behati’s upload, while another told the model, “Congratulations to you and Adam!”

“She’s gonna be an angel” a third said after seeing the sweet snap of little Gio’s feet, as a fourth wrote on Instagram this week, “Such a blessing. Congrats” alongside a red heart emoji.

E! News first confirmed last week that Levine and Prinsloo had welcomed their second daughter into the world, confirming on February 16 that the longtime The Voice coach and his wife had named their newborn Gio Grace Levine.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The big announcement came shortly after Adam gushed over Behati on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of his wife of four years on his account just one day before she gave birth to their second child.

The photo showed the model revealing her bare baby bump to the world by rolling up her top over her tummy as she was surrounded by a heart-shaped box of chocolates and flowers, which are thought to have been a gift from Adam for Valentine’s Day.

“My maniac,” he wrote in the caption, adding eight red heat emojis for the occasion.

The couple confirmed in September 2017 that they were expecting baby number two after Behati shared a photo of her baby bump for the first time on Instagram with the caption “ROUND 2.”

Adam then confirmed that they were expecting another daughter while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November where he also teased that little Gio probably won’t be their last baby.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine said on the daytime talk show three months ago. “[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies.”

Adam is set to return to The Voice for Season 14 alongside Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson. The first episode is set to debut on NBC with a two-hour premiere on February 26.