Maisie Williams Talks About ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Early Man’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

British actress Maisie Williams was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 20 to promote her new animated film Early Man, according to a report on Time. However, the 20-year-old actress couldn’t avoid talking about the popular fantasy TV series Game of Thrones. Williams revealed that shooting for the eighth and final season of the series is still in progress. Arguably, one of the most interesting parts of her conversation with the TV show host was her saying, “I know the end of Game of Thrones” in the interview. Fortunately, there were no spoilers because the star is not allowed to speak about the series.

Kimmel asked the British actress about how much shooting was left for the series and she retorted, “a lot, endless amounts….” The actress was also asked about the number of episodes left in the HBO fantasy series which she wasn’t sure she was supposed to say. The actress agreed with Jimmy that she basically lives her life in fear of revealing something about the series. The young actress, however, reveals that she had read the script and knew how it would end.

After numerous leaks in the seventh season, the president of HBO disclosed the idea of shooting alternate endings to prevent any possible leaks in a report on Entertainment Weekly posted last year. However, the actress is not sure they have the budget to shoot alternate endings. Jimmy Kimmel points out that, “He is the president, so he would know if you had the money or not”, she responded, “as we know, presidents don’t always tell the truth.” From the Game of Thrones actress’ conversation with Kimmel about the ending of the series, two words stand out “surreal” and “incredible.”

The actress did shockingly reveal that she sent her mum the script, which she probably isn’t supposed to. The TV show host told Maisie his mom was “the last person he would give the script to.” Moving on from Game of Thrones, Jimmy Kimmel talked to the actress about her new movie, Early Man. Early Man is a British animated adventure comedy film directed by Nick Park and written by Mark Burton and James Higginson.

Maisie Williams voice acts the character Goona who is a friend of Dug, the Stone Age caveman. The film was released on January 26 in the UK and on February 16 in the US. The actress describes Goona as “the best character ever” even though she doesn’t say much in the film. Maisie reveals that Goona becomes friends with Dug, the caveman; helps him defeat his enemies and move into the bronze age.

Maisie Williams is well known for her role as Arya Stark, an assassin in the popular TV series Game of Thrones.