‘My 600-LB Life’ Lisa Fleming Update: Where To Find Latest News, Weight-Loss Pictures From The 704-LB Woman

There are some encouraging signs for Lisa, but official updates were scarce before the show aired.

Lisa Fleming was prompted to appear on My 600-LB Life after a horrific find — that there were maggots living in the folds of her skin stretched across her 700-pound frame.

The 49-year-old had suffered a lifetime of overeating, but now fans are hoping for an uplifting update and possibly weight-loss pictures of Lisa after appearing on My 600-LB Life and receiving life-changing weight-loss surgery. Lisa acknowledged her declining health and said finding maggots on her own body was the tipping point that led her to get help.

As People magazine noted, Lisa had a harrowing journey to even appear on My 600-LB Life. She was confined to live her life in bed — the same bed where her mother died from obesity-related ailments — and needed a team of paramedics and emergency vehicles to help her out of the house and start the six-hour journey to Houston for her weight-loss surgery.

“I’m tired, I’m hungry, and I’m not looking forward to having the paramedics move me out of this bed,” Fleming said in a clip of Wednesday’s episode of My 600-LB. Life posted on People. “Lord, give me strength.”

As Life & Style reported, Lisa Fleming’s difficulties with food started in childhood around the time of her parents’ divorce. Food became a form of punishment for the young girl, with Lisa’s mother once forcing her to eat an entire cake as punishment for sneaking a taste of it against her mother’s permission.

My 600-Lb. Life: Lisa Starts Her Journey to Houston https://t.co/j3Uz21Em8r — Tamra McDougall (@TamraMcDougall) February 21, 2018

Fans hoping for an update from Lisa Fleming after My 600-LB Life will need to be a bit patient. While there are hints in the show’s previews that she has dropped weight, the TLC network keeps any of the revealing details under tight wraps until the show has aired. So there are not yet any weight-loss photos, but there are a few places to keep an eye out for them.

While My 600-LB Life is airing, TLC will add updates (often including photos) to its official Twitter page, and the show’s official page also has pictures from the episode which often show the progress of those featured.

So while it appears there may be some weight-loss pictures from Lisa Fleming after her appearance on My 600-LB Life, the official updates will have to wait until after the show airs on Wednesday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET.