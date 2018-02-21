Travis Scott Reportedly Begging Kylie Jenner To Keep Stormi Off TV, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

The star doesn't want his daughter to appear on her grandmother and aunts' famous series, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

According to In Touch Weekly, Travis Scott doesn’t want his daughter Stormi appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the bread and butter for most of Kylie Jenner’s famous family. An insider revealed that Travis simply wants Stormi to have a normal childhood, though he knows that’s not 100 percent possible given who her parents and grandparents are. Still, he would love if Stormi was never on television and wasn’t recognized for her family when going out in public or in school.

The insider also claims that Kylie and Travis have discussed Stormi’s appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it hasn’t really caused any tension between the pair as of yet. The magazine also suggests that Kylie Jenner might actually be on board with keeping her daughter’s identity under wraps, as the star and lip kit mogul has expressed many times that growing up on reality TV hasn’t always been the most positive thing for her. She has stated that the entire world has been watching and judging her since she was a little kid, and at times, it has been trying for her.

Kylie Jenner has even mentioned on Life of Kylie that, at times, she felt that she wasn’t born to be famous like her sisters or some of her famous friends.

The reality star may acquiesce to her baby daddy’s demands and keep Stormi out of the spotlight for the same reasons she felt being in the spotlight wasn’t very good for her. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are aware that Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy secret for the entire nine months of the pregnancy, as she felt having the world know about it would make her more stressed out and therefore affect the child’s development.

Kylie Jenner did document her pregnancy, however, and created a YouTube video that showed scenes from the entire nine months of her journey. Fans were incredibly emotional over the sweet video, even from those who don’t particularly care about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The reality star has also stated that she has no plans to sell photos of Stormi and has not shown her face publicly yet.