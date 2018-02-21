Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out After Fan Of ‘RHOBH’ Accuses Her Of Only Liking Dorit Kemsley For PK’s Money

Lisa Vanderpump claims to be a loyal friend to those she holds close to her and Ken Todd. Her employees at SUR and those who film Vanderpump Rules love and adore the reality star because of the way she does business, the way she engages herself in her charity work, and the way she handles herself when fighting is happening. But when it comes to the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it sounds like Vanderpump doesn’t have the same level of respect from her co-stars. Kyle Richards recently questioned why Lisa could never stand up for her or speak out whenever Kyle needed a friend.

During this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, friends saw how Lisa was caught between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. Lisa revealed at the time that she seemed to trust that Dorit hadn’t said something negative about her. According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she made her decision to support Kemsley before she saw the entire episode play out. She hasn’t revealed whether she has stopped trusting Dorit Kemsley, as Kyle hinted that Dorit couldn’t be trusted as she would deny things that she had previously told the ladies.

“Umm remember you guys watched it all on television, there was no television to watch before the park. Anway you will see, what happens,” Lisa Vanderpump revealed on Twitter as Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills played out on Bravo and that’s when the accusation started coming in.

“Lisa only loves Dorit for her husband money and connections and maybe because he’s English like her,” one follower wrote to Lisa’s tweet, to which Vanderpump replied, “Yes, that’s right…nasty comment from you. Have a good morning.”

It’s interesting that this follower is accusing Lisa of only liking Dorit Kemsley for her husband’s money, as the issue of money has been brought up in these friendships before. A few years ago, Kyle Richards was accused of only bonding with the ladies so her husband could get their listings when they wanted to sell their homes. Kyle denied this was true and she and Mauricio Umansky continue to be friends with the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As for the cast members, it sounds like many of them support Kyle as they do think Dorit gossiped about Lisa behind her back.

Lisa Vanderpump is currently waiting to film the reunion special, where she will give an update on her friendship with Dorit Kemsley.