WWE News: ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Results Spoilers Possibly Revealed Via New Betting Odds

Do the newest betting odds line up with the expected outcomes for Sunday's big 'Raw' brand pay-per-view?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view results spoilers could have been shown ahead of Sunday’s big event. The latest PPV features two different chamber matches with one featuring the women for the first time and the other featuring seven men’s superstars. Both matches will have implications for WrestleMania 34. In addition, Nia battles Asuka for a spot in the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at Mania, while several other matches are also booked. For those who want to be surprised on Sunday, spoilers for the WWE Elimination Chamber results may follow.

According to the WWE Leaks website, brand new betting odds for the Elimination Chamber matches have been published. The latest odds come via the Paddy Power Irish sportsbook and give odds for most of the PPV’s matches on the card. As of right now, Matt Hardy is a 4-to-7 favorite to win his latest feud match against Bray Wyatt (5/4). That means it would cost a bettor $175 to win $100 on Matt Hardy. For Bray Wyatt, a bettor could place $100 on him as the underdog in the match. If he wins at those odds, the bettor would win $125. That’s basically a close set of odds between the two superstars as most fans already don’t know what to expect. The match doesn’t carry much in the way of WrestleMania implications so far either.

Nia Jax is an underdog in her big match against Asuka, in the new betting odds from Paddy Power. WWE

A match that will impact the card for WrestleMania 34 features Nia Jax vs. Asuka. If Nia can defeat “The Empress of Tomorrow” she’ll be booked for a Triple Threat match featuring Asuka and the Raw Women’s Champion at Mania. Right now, Nia is an underdog priced at +450, while Asuka is a whopping -800 favorite to win the match. Those odds could shift as the pay-per-view is still days away. It would be surprising to see Asuka take her first loss, but that could be the biggest surprise the PPV offers based on the other odds. There were odds at another sportsbook for which women’s superstar will hold the Raw Women’s Championship after WrestleMania, and Nia Jax was the favorite there, so she could still get into that title match somehow.

In the two chamber matches, most fans have a good idea of who the favorites are. For the men, it’s Roman Reigns, but Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are tied for second at 4 to 1 odds. Fans saw an impressive showing from Rollins in the Gauntlet Match on Raw this past Monday and many are hoping it carries over to a big win in the chamber. Strowman is another candidate for someone who seems deserving of a big match and a championship win, but right now Reigns continues to be “The Guy” that WWE is pushing to the top. WWE did their best to make Reigns look vulnerable by losing early in the Gauntlet Match. If Reigns wins Sunday’s chamber match, he goes up against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 34.

In terms of the women’s match, the match features champion Alexa Bliss putting her title on the line ahead of WrestleMania. She’s a 2 to 9 favorite to win her chamber match against Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose. Paddy Power lists Sasha Banks as the next favorite at 13 to 8, followed by Sonya Deville at 11 to 2. Unsurprisingly, Absolution’s Mandy Rose is the biggest underdog in the match at 20 to 1 odds.

That means it will likely be Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the title at the pay-per-view unless Nia Jax pulls off the underdog victory this coming Sunday. As mentioned, the betting odds can shift one way or the other as the pay-per-view approaches so keep an eye on these lines at PaddyPower.com sportsbook to see if “smart money” starts to move towards a competitor.

WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time via the WWE Network.