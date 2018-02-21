‘General Hospital’ Teases 14,000th Episode Huge Shockers And Twists

'General Hospital' spoilers tease major shockers as the soap celebrates the 14,000th episode milestones.

General Hospital is celebrating another milestone — it is reaching Episode No. 14,000. With that, the stars are encouraging fans to tune in this Friday. Spoilers tease that there will be some major twists and bombshells happening to mark this event.

Over on Twitter, General Hospital has been promoting #GH14000 to get the word out and encourage fans to watch the episode on Feb. 23 and be part of GH history. Spoilers tease of a huge shakeup, while fans are hoping to see some scenes with their favorites such as a reunion between Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco), and the return of the Julian (William deVry) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) love team.

For a while, General Hospital spoilers have been teasing about an act of God rocking Port Charles. It was previously expected to happen around the Valentine’s Day, but the day went by with only a few complications. With a big event coming, this would be the chance to unleash the tragedy that will affect several Port Charles residents. While viewers might be expecting a form of a natural disaster, Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that maybe the tragedy is Jim Harvey’s (Greg Evigan) doing.

Based on the synopsis, there is drama on the way. Spoilers for General Hospital tease that an explosion will shake the town. The mayhem may affect Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) wedding. The couple’s happily ever after may be derailed once more as Franco still has to deal with some secrets about his past. On Friday, he is going to meet with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), via Soaps.com.

Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be needing some help. If the mayhem occurs on the 14,000th episode, one of the casualties could be Kiki (Haley Erin), and the synopsis said she will receive the help she needed. Meanwhile, Griffin might also be asking help for Ava. On Thursday, her gallery will be threatened, via Soap Hub.

This may also be the day that Mike’s (Max Gail) condition will be revealed. Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been worrying about his father as he’s been exhibiting symptoms of a neurodegenerative disease. GH spoilers tease that he will confide to an old friend, Epiphany (Sonya Eddy), and possibly share with her the news about Mike’s disease.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.