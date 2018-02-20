Millie Bobby Brown Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes, Confesses Love For Boyfriend Jacob Sartorius

She may have just turned 14, but 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is crazy in love.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and singer Jacob Sartorius have major heart eyes for each other.

On Instagram yesterday, the Stranger Things star kicked off her 14th birthday celebration with a video on her Instagram page that she captioned “when I was 13.” The video was set to Wilson Phillips’ hit song “Hold On” and showed a ton of photos and videos of the star from the past year.

But what had fans really talking was Millie’s next post, where she thanked fans for all of the birthday wishes before saying that she wished she was able to spend the day with boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, who is currently on tour.

In the two photos, Brown is posing on a staircase with high heels, high-waisted jeans, and a leather jacket. In just 20 hours of being posted, the photo set has already gained over 2.9 million likes and 59,000 comments, many of which are fans swooning over the 14-year-old’s relationship with boyfriend Jacob Sartorius.

“Cutest couple ever! I die!”

“OMG, Millie and Jacob are the cutest,” another fan chimed in.

Last week on Valentine’s Day, Millie posted a photo of herself with Sartorius to celebrate the occasion. She even went as far as interrupting his concert with a gift and special message on V-Day.

In a video posted to Jacob’s Instagram account, Millie shared a video message for Jacob at his concert, confessing that she “loved” him at the end of the clip. In the caption of the photo, Jacob told Millie that he loves and misses her, too.

A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on Feb 18, 2018 at 10:08pm PST

Then, to celebrate Millie’s birthday, Jacob posted a picture of the pair together with an equally sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! Everybody go wish this girl a happy birthday,” the singer wrote.

It’s easy to see that the pair are totally into each other even though the relationship is new. According to US Weekly, the pair were rumored to have started dating back in October when fans noticed the two exchanging flirty messages over social media.

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST

The pair even vacationed together to Walt Disney World over New Year’s Eve with Millie’s family.

While they may only be 14-years-old and 15-years-old, respectively, that doesn’t stop their young relationship from flourishing. And after confessing their love so publicly, eager fans are watching their Instagram accounts religiously, waiting for the next sappy, love post.