Fergie’s 4-Year-Old Son & Ex Josh Duhamel Had The Sweetest Gifts After National Anthem Performance Disaster

Fergie's son and her former husband Josh arrived at her home with gifts amid the backlash over her national anthem performance.

Fergie is getting some love from her 4-year-old son Axl and ex-husband Josh Duhamel in the wake of her widely criticized performance of the U.S. national anthem at the NBA All-Star game on February 18. Duhamel – who split from the singer last year – was spotted arriving at her house one day later on February 19 with gifts for The Four host, likely in an attempt to show support following some harsh criticism.

E! News reported that Josh arrived at her home in Los Angeles with their son amid the intense backlash surrounding the former Black Eyed Peas singer right now, where he gave her some flowers and a sweet note from their son.

The outlet published photos of Duhamel pulling up to Fergie’s home with a stunning bouquet of red and pink roses amid the wave of criticism, as well a card that had the words “I love you” written on it.

Axl also had a sweet present for his mom as she weathers the storm, as the site revealed that he too had a card for the singer following her pretty disastrous national anthem performance over the weekend.

Paparazzi photos showed the card the 4-year-old had for his mom read, “I love you always and forever mommy” and also featured a sweet smiley face drawing which was likely drawn by the youngster for his mom.

Josh – who was married to the singer for eight years before they announced their split in 2017 – hasn’t publicly commented on the intense backlash surrounding his former wife right now, though he did appear to subtly refer to the criticism by sharing a photo of a quote from their son.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Fergie’s performance, the Safe Haven actor posted a photo of a piece of paper with the quote, “Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken. Love is so strong nobody can break it not even the Hulk – Axl Jack Duhamel.”

But while Josh hasn’t explicitly spoken out about the widespread criticism facing his ex-wife, Fergie has apologized for her performance after Twitter was awash with negative comments from NBA watchers, including many celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and Ben Shapiro.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, a number of basketball fans and beyond slammed the singer for her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” after Fergie performed it ahead of the big game with a bizarre jazz twist. Some even called it the worst performance of the anthem in history.

After the onslaught of criticism rolled in, Fergie apologized in a statement and claimed that she wanted to take a risk and put her own spin on the song while addressing the intense criticism.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said in a statement obtained by E! News.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” Fergie continued. “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”